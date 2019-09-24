Tom Brady threw for 306 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions Sunday against the Jets, but both accomplishments have almost become commonplace for the greatest quarterback in NFL history. It marked his 89th regular-season contest with over 300 yards through the air (he trails only Drew Brees' 116 and Peyton Manning's 93) and his 28th victory over that franchise, his second most behind 30 against the Bills. Brady has turned performances like that into simply footnotes of his great career, so we turn our attention to three former Michigan defensive linemen who shined in week three of NFL action.

Rashan Gary (though he now plays linebacker) picked up his first career sack, while Frank Clark (Chiefs) and Taco Charlton (Dolphins) each notched their first quarterback takedown with their new clubs. Charlton was released by the Cowboys, who made him inactive for their first two games, midweek last week then picked up by the Dolphins, who were playing the Cowboys Sunday, so that sack may have been a bit sweeter for the former first-round pick. Rookie linebacker Devin Bush Jr. also enjoyed another solid Sunday, matching his career high and leading his team with 11 tackles.

A full breakdown of former Wolverines in the NFL is below:

OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the 3-0 Packers for their practice squad.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Led the 3-0 Patriots to another win, a 30-14 victory over the Jets … Completed 28 of 42 passes (66.7 percent) for 306 yards and two touchdowns with no picks, good for a passer rating of 103.9 … It was actually his lowest rating yet this year … On the season, he has completed 72 of 106 attempts (67.9 percent) for 911 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions … Has a passer rating of 116.5 … Is tied for fourth in the league for scoring throws and ranks sixth for passing yards … Also ranks fourth among passers with at least 50 throws in rating and 11th for completion percentage.

NFL Leaders, Total QBR:



1. Dak Prescott .................... 89.9

2. Pat Mahomes .................. 89.6

3. Tom Brady ....................... 85.6

4. Lamar Jackson ................ 80.2

5. Deshaun Watson ............. 74.5 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 23, 2019

.@TomBrady is now just 15 passing touchdowns behind Peyton Manning for the MOST in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/NfK4MEQFrv — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 23, 2019

Tom Brady thru the first 3 games of his MVP seasons-



07: 79.5% | 887 YDS | 10 TD-1 INT | 141.8 rating

10: 67.3% | 758 YDS | 8 TD-2 INT | 109.1 rating

17: 64.5% | 1092 YDS | 8 TD-0 INT | 121.5 rating



Brady thru 3 games this season-

67.9% | 911 YDS | 7 TD-0 INT | 116.5 rating — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 23, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, New York Jets

Is on the 0-3 Jets’ practice squad.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Tied his career high and led the 0-3 Steelers with 11 tackles and recovered two fumbles while starting in a 24-20 loss to the 49ers … Set a new career best with nine solo stops and played all 79 defensive snaps … Through three games and two starts, he has 29 tackles and three fumble recoveries … Is ranked sixth in the league for total tackles and leads the NFL in fumble recoveries.

Devin Bush now has 3 fumble recoveries in 2019. That is the most by a #Steelers defender since LaMarr Woodley had 4 in all of 2008. — Zach Metkler (@GZSports_ZM) September 22, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the 0-3 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope" to his knee.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Was picked up by the 2-1 Dolphins on Thursday and made his season debut by coming off the bench to record a pair of tackles, including a sack, in a 31-6 loss to the Cowboys, the team that cut him … Was in for 30 snaps, 42 percent of Miami's defensive plays.

This is clearly a coverage sack, but love the relentless effort from Taco Charlton. That's never been an issue for the young pass rusher. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/KRuOMmSZ7T — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) September 22, 2019

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on Washington’s practice squad.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started the 3-0 Chiefs' 33-28 win over the Ravens and racked up three tackles, including one sack … Has started all three games and tallied seven stops with one sack and an interception.

Frank Clark with the spin cycle 🌪️ #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Q4qF0PHyIR — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 22, 2019

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played four special teams snaps in the 0-2-1 Cardinals' 38-20 loss to the Panthers … Has appeared off the bench in all three games.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 2-1 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played 26 snaps (36 percent) on defense and also on special teams while recording his first NFL statistics in the 3-0 Packers' 27-17 win over the Broncos … He notched four tackles, including his first sack, and recovered a fumble … Has appeared in three contests and racked up four stops with a sack and fumble recovery.

#Packers LB Rashan Gary bullies his way to his 1st career sack. pic.twitter.com/I0BGiaMlSA — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) September 22, 2019

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Started at weakside linebacker and logged 18 defensive snaps (31 percent) in the 2-1 Vikings' 34-14 win over the Raiders … Has started both games he appeared in this year and logged one tackle.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Made his NFL debut in the 0-3 Steelers' 24-20 loss to the 49ers and played 10 snaps (19 percent) … Actually recorded a tackle after a fumble recovery by San Francisco.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at right guard in 2-0-1 Detroit's 27-24 win over the Eagles … Played 50 offensive snaps (78 percent) and also appeared on special teams … Has started all three games this year.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Was not active with a thigh injury for the 0-3 Bengals … Has started once and played in both games so far, notching two tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and tallied a trio of stops in the 1-2 Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions … Has started all three games so far this year and notched eight tackles.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 3-0 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 2-1 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Started at free safety in the 2-1 Seahawks' 33-27 loss to the Saints and had a tackle … Has appeared in three games (two starts) and totaled four stops.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Came off the bench to tally four stops with a pass breakup in the 1-2 Raiders' 34-14 loss to the Vikings … Has started twice on the year and totaled eight tackles with a pass breakup … Was on the field for 33 defensive snaps (52 percent) and also played special teams.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 1-2 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Is serving a four-game suspension; the 1-2 Titans lost 20-7 to the Jaguars.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Played off the bench in the 3-0 Cowboys' 31-6 win over Miami … Notched a tackle to give him four in three appearances this year … Was in for 27 defensive snaps (38 percent) and also played on special teams.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

The third-round rookie has been inactive for the 3-0 Rams' first three games.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 3-0 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Came off the bench and appeared in the 2-1 Seahawks' 33-27 loss to the Saints … Was in for 22 defensive snaps (38 percent) but did not record any statistics … Has totaled three tackles in three appearances.

OL Patrick Omameh

Was active for the 2-1 Saints in their 33-27 win over the Seahawks but did not play … Has appeared in one game this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started and set a season high, which tied his career best, with eight tackles for the 1-2 Giants in a 32-31 win over the Buccaneers … Finished with six solo stops and also broke up a pass and had a quarterback hit … He was second on the Giants in tackles and played every defensive snap … Has started every game and totaled 21 stops on the year, which ranks second on the team … Has also returned two punts for seven yards.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-3 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 1-2 Jags after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard in the 1-2 Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Texans … Played every snap … Has started all three games this year.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 1-2 Jags’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety in the 1-2 Jags' 20-7 win over the Titans and racked up four tackles … Played every defensive snap and also appeared on special teams … Has started all three games and notched 17 tackles with a pass breakup … Ranks fourth on the Jags in tackles.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Assisted on a sack on just 13 defensive snaps (25 percent) in the 3-0 Patriots' 30-14 win over the Jets … Also played on special teams … Has played in every game off the bench and notched four tackles with 2.0 sacks.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens