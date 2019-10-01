Former Michigan football safety Jabrill Peppers scored his first NFL touchdown — and the cherry on top was that it came off an interception of a former Ohio State star. The New York Giants strong safety picked off Dwayne Haskins in the third quarter to provide his team's final touchdown in a 24-3 win. He also posted six tackles (second most on his team) and defended an additional pass. Peppers was one of two former Wolverines included on Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Team of the Week, along with Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow. Video of Peppers' and updates on every other former Wolverine in the NFL, including a second straight game with a sack for Taco Charlton and an outstanding Monday night performance from Devin Bush Jr., are below:

OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the 3-1 Packers for their practice squad, where he still resides.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Kept the Patriots undefeated at 4-0 with a 16-10 win at Buffalo … Completed 18 of 39 passes (46.2 percent) for 150 yards, no touchdowns and one interception … On the season, he has completed 90 of 145 passes (62.1 percent) for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns with one pick … Holds a passer rating of 97.5 … Is tied for 10th in the league for touchdown throws, and ranks 11th in passer rating among players with more than 60 attempts … Also is 14th in passing yards.

TE Ian Bunting, Free Agent

Was released by the 0-3 Jets last week.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Notched his first NFL sack and totaled nine tackles (seven solo), including three for loss, and a pass breakup in the 1-3 Steelers' 27-3 win over the Bengals … His tackle total ranked second on the team, and he was in for all 69 defensive snaps while also appearing on special teams … Through four contests and three starts, he has 37 total stops (24 solo) with a sack, one pass breakup and three fumble recoveries … He leads the NFL in fumble recoveries … His tackle tally is tied for ninth in the league, while he is tied for 10th in solo stops … No rookie has more total tackles or solo stops, and he leads all first-year players by nine in the former and six in the latter.

Devin Bush came in at lightspeed 😤😤 @_Dbush11 pic.twitter.com/QI56tolsHE — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 1, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the 0-4 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope" to his knee.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Racked up a sack for the second straight week, in the 2-2 Dolphins' 30-10 loss to the Chargers … He started for the first time this year and finished with six tackles, which tied for third on the squad and tied his career high … Also notched a pair of QB hits …

Taco Charlton (96) made two impact plays back-to-back. First he set the edge effectively on a run, and then he got into the backfield for a takedown on Philip Rivers. Claiming him might be the best thing the Dolphins have done all season cause he’s a starter on this team. pic.twitter.com/PWFRBA8Si7 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 30, 2019

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on 0-4 Washington’s practice squad.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and racked up two tackles with one quarterback hit in the 4-0 Chiefs' 34-30 win over Detroit … Has started all four games and racked up nine stops with one sack and an interception.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played four special teams snaps in the 0-3-1 Cardinals' 27-10 loss to the Seahawks … Has appeared off the bench in all four games.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 2-2 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played 18 defensive snaps (29 percent) on defense and also on special teams in the 3-1 Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles … He notched a tackle … Has appeared in four contests and racked up five stops with a sack and fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Came off the bench to log a season-best five tackles in the 2-2 Vikings' 16-6 loss to the Bears … Was in for 18 defensive snaps (25 percent) and 16 special teams plays (80 percent) … Has started twice and appeared in three games this year while totaling six takedowns.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Appeared in his second straight game and was in for 25 offensive snaps (42 percent) and two special teams plays (nine percent) … Has played in two games but not recorded any stats outside of a tackle after a fumble recovery for the 1-3 Steelers.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at right guard in 2-1-1 Detroits' 34-30 loss to the Chiefs … Played 64 snaps of a possible 77 snaps (83 percent) and also appeared on special teams … Despite missing some time, he was still included on PFF'sTeam of the Week, after posting the highest grade in the league at his position and actually among all guards (86.7) … The outlet also noted he has produced a run-blocking grade of 88.0 or higher in two of four weeks so far … Has started all four games this year.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Was not active with a thigh injury for the second straight week for the Bengals … Has started once and played in two games so far, notching two tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and tallied a pair of tackles, including one for loss, plus recovered a fumble in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers … Has started all four games so far this year and notched 10 tackles with a fumble recovery.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 4-0 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 2-2 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Came off the bench to record a pair of stops in the 3-1 Seahawks' 27-10 win over the Cardinals … Played six defensive snaps (six percent) and 15 special teams plays (58 percent) … Has appeared in all four games (two starts) and notched six stops.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Came off the bench to appear on 37 defensive snaps (47 percent) and five special teams plays (17 percent), but did not record any statistics … Has started twice this year and played in every contest with eight tackles and one pass broken up.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 2-2 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Was serving a four-game suspension, but should return to his left tackle role this week for the 2-2 Titans.

Vrabel joked that Taylor Lewan demanded a hug when he came back today. Also said they’re back in business mode. He commended Dennis Kelly for stepping in while Lewan was gone. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 30, 2019

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Played 10 defensive snaps (14 percent) and nine special teams snaps (43 percent) in the 3-1 Cowboys' 12-10 loss to the Saints … Did not record any statistics … Has four stops and a pass breakup in four games played this year.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Was active on Sunday for the first time but still did not play in the 3-1 Rams' 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 3-1 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Free Agent

Played in the first three games and notched a trio of tackles for the 3-1 Seahawks but was waived last week.

OL Patrick Omameh

Was in for nine offensive snaps (13 percent) — most of which he reported as an eligible receiver while lining up as an extra lineman — and four special teams plays (19 percent) in the 3-1 Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys … Has played off the bench in two games this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Racked up six tackles and two passes defended, including a 32-yard pick-six interception, in the 2-2 Giants' 24-3 win over Washington … His tackle total ranked second on the team … He was included on PFF's Team of the Week, after posting the second-highest grade in the league among safeties (91.3) … According to the outlet, Peppers was targeted four times in coverage and allowed one catch for five yards … The strong safety has 27 tackles (18 solo) and three pass breakups with a pick-six interception in four starts this year … Ranks 42nd overall and 11th among safeties in the league for tackles … Is also tied for 20th in passes defended (interceptions and breakups) … Only three players have at least four passes defended and more tackles than Peppers.

Jabrill Peppers with his best game yet as a Giant. Undercuts a Dwayne Haskins throw and gets an INT for TD. Giants been waiting for this. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 29, 2019

After Jabrill Peppers scored his first career pick-six, a nice moment with Coach Shurmur, telling him “I got you coach... I’m here for a reason” pic.twitter.com/H70UAlxYF0 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) September 30, 2019

👇 That look when you get a pick 6 👇@JabrillPeppers | #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/gz5XyQWqQO — New York Giants (@Giants) September 29, 2019

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-4 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 2-2 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and was the only player on his team to be in for every offensive snap in the 2-2 Chargers' 30-10 win over the Dolphins … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all four contests.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 2-2 Jaguars’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety in the 2-2 Jags' 26-24 win over the Broncos and tied a career high set in week two with eight tackles … Posted a new career best with six solo stops … Tied for second on his team in tackles … Played every defensive snap and 11 special teams plays (31 percent) … Has started every game and racked up 25 stops (17 solo) with a pass breakup on the year … Is tied for 48th in the league for total tackles.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Was in for just eight defensive snaps (10 percent) but logged an 11-yard sack in the 4-0 Patriots' 16-10 win over the Bills … Also played on special teams … Has played in every game off the bench and notched five tackles with three sacks … Leads all rookies in quarterback takedowns.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens