Week Five featured a sack party for former Michigan football defensive linemen, and of course Tom Brady threw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns in a win — but that seems to be the norm for him, even at age 42. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was the headliner. He entered Sunday with zero quarterback sacks on the year and a wife in the hospital (she was scheduled to have gallbladder surgery Monday), but she reportedly told him while talking to him via phone that he "better have a good game." How about the best game of his career? Graham notched a career-high three sacks and led the way for an astounding 10 team sacks in the 31-6 beatdown of the Jets. Not only that, the versatile defensive linemen (who slid inside on a few plays and was quite effective there, tallying two of his sacks) tied for the team lead with six total tackles and paced the Eagles with five quarterback hits.

Former Michigan football defensive end Brandon Graham (No. 55) had a career game and notched three sacks Sunday in a win over the Jets. (USA Today Sports Images)

It was Graham's first multi-sack game since the 2017 season opener while he also played a crucial role in a Philly pick-six (see video below with his capsule). He was even included on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week, posting a grade of 88.6 thanks to three sacks, two quarterback hits and two hurries on just 21 pass rushes. Graham became the first Eagle with three sacks in a game since teammate Fletcher Cox last December, while he moved into sixth place on the Eagle's all-time sacks list (45.5). Elsewhere, Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst racked up a pair of sacks, including one on the final play of the game that sealed a victory, and New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich added one of his own, making it four straight weeks with at least an assisted sack for the rookie. A full breakdown of how former Wolverines did in the NFL is below:



OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the 4-1 Packers for their practice squad, where he still resides.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Kept the Patriots unbeaten with a 33-7 win at Washington … Completed 28 of 42 throws (66.7 percent) for 348 yards and three touchdowns against one interception for a passer rating of 106.1 … On the season, he has completed 63.1 percent of his throws for 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns with two picks … Holds a quarterback rating of 99.4, which is ranked 12th in the league among qualified passers … Is tied for seventh in passing yards.

Tom Brady had a perfect 158.3 QB Rating in the second half. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Free Agent

After being released by the Jets, received a tryout for at least the Saints but is still unsigned at this time.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Started in the 1-4 Steelers' 26-23 loss to the Ravens and notched eight tackles (five solo) with his first NFL interception … He tied for second on Pittsburgh in tackles and was in for 91 percent of his team's defensive snaps, in addition to six special teams plays … Through five appearances and four starts, he has 45 tackles (28 solo) with one sack, two pass breakups, an interception and three fumble recoveries … His tackle total is tied for seventh in the league, while he is tied for 12th in solo takedowns … He is also tied for the NFL lead in fumble recoveries … No rookie has more total tackles or solo stops, and he leads all first-year players by seven in the former and three in the latter.

Devin Bush has eyes in the back of his head 😱 @_Dbush11 pic.twitter.com/PBLabL1nWk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the 1-4 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope” to his knee.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

After being released by Dallas and then recording a sack in two straight weeks with his new club, Charlton and the 2-2 Dolphins were off this past week … He has started in one of his two appearances and logged eight total stops with two quarterback takedowns.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on 0-5 Washington’s practice squad.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched a pair of stops, including one for loss, in the 4-1 Chiefs' 19-13 loss to the Colts … Was in for 83 percent of his team's defensive snaps … Has started all five games and totaled 11 tackles with one sack and an interception.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played eight special teams snaps in the 1-3-1 Cardinals' 26-23 win over the Bengals … Has appeared as a reserve in all five games.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 3-2 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Logged 22 defensive snaps (31 percent) and some special teams action en route to three tackles in the 4-1 Packers' 34-24 win over the Cowboys … Has seen action in five games off the bench and posted eight tackles with a sack and one fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Came off the bench to total a pair of stops in the 3-2 Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants … Left the game with a concussion … Has started twice and appeared in five games this year while totaling eight stops.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

After playing in two straight games, he went back to being inactive … Has seen time in two contests for the 1-4 Steelers but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

The 2-1-1 Lions and their starting right guard were off this past week … Glasgow has opened all four games so far.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

After being inactive the last two weeks with a thigh injury, he returned to the lineup and notched four tackles off the bench … That was one stop short of his career best … Was in for 22 snaps on defense (29 percent) and also 14 special teams plays … Has appeared in three games with two starts and totaled six tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and set a career high with three sacks while he tied for the team lead with six tackles in the 3-2 Eagles' 31-6 win over the Jets … He registered a total of five hits on the quarterback … Has started all five games so far this year and notched 16 stops with three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Malcolm Jenkins told Eagles D they were going to have a house party. They did.



Brandon Graham career high 3 sacks



“We had a party. We needed this. We were tired of having no sacks. It’s a dream for a defensive lineman”#Eagles



pic.twitter.com/ENNspzsShs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 6, 2019

Brandon Graham always does work in the run game, and that didn't change against the #Jets on Sunday. Great job on these two plays by BG of disrupting with his first step into the backfield and helping to wreak havoc #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2aoZcPFIRH — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) October 7, 2019

Let's take a look at Brandon Graham's 3-sack hat trick against the Jets along with another play that he had a big impact on, the 4th down Pick Six in the first quarter.



All three sacks came from a four-man rush with Graham lined up inside over the guard #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Hbx5pRCYmZ — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) October 7, 2019

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 4-1 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 3-2 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played on special teams only in the 4-1 Seahawks' 30-29 win over the Rams and did not record any statistics … Has appeared in all five games (two starts) and notched six tackles.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Came off the bench to play in half of his team's defensive snaps and tally a pair of quarterback takedowns … Those marked his first sacks of the year and set a single-game career high … The final sack sealed the 24-21 win over the Bears … However, he also was flagged for (a questionable) roughing the passer which negated an interception … He has started twice and played in all five games this year while making 10 stops with two sacks and one pass breakup.

Anyone else see Mo Hurst do Mack’s sack celebration after he sealed the win? #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/cxePj2BeOW — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) October 6, 2019

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 2-3 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Returned from a four-game suspension to start at left tackle and play every snap in a 14-7 loss to the Bills … Has started once for the 2-3 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Played on special teams only and logged a tackle in the 3-2 Cowboys' 34-24 loss to the Packers … Has five tackles and one pass broken up in five games played this year.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

After being activated for the first time (but not playing) last week, he returned to being inactive for the 3-2 Rams 30-29 loss to the Seahawks.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 4-1 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Played in the first three games and notched a trio of tackles for the 4-1 Seahawks, but was waived and signed back to the team's practice squad.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Played five special teams snaps in the 4-1 Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers … Has appeared off the bench in three games this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started at strong safety and racked up five stops with one tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the 2-3 Giants' 28-10 loss to the Vikings … Was in for 69 defensive snaps (97 percent) … On the year, he has posted 30 tackles (21 solo) and three passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and a forced fumble … Is tied for 31st in the league for passes defended (breakups and interceptions).

If you can stomach watching the first five seconds of this video, you'll see Jabrill Peppers make the best defensive play by a Giant this season.



LB & FS right now are HUGE problems. Ryan Connelly went from 5th-rd pick to irreplaceable in four weeks.https://t.co/VSTOmvpUTb pic.twitter.com/YWGVBiiXSe — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 7, 2019

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-4 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 2-3 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 2-2 Chargers' 20-13 loss to the Broncos … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all five contests.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 2-3 Jaguars’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Stated at free safety in the 2-3 Jags' 34-27 loss to the Panthers and notched four tackles, including one for loss … Played every defensive snap … Has started each game so far and racked up 29 tackles (19 solo) with a pass breakup.

Jarrod Wilson actually hit a top speed of 22.13 MPH on this play when he crossed the 24 yardline! — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 6, 2019

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Was in for just 17 defensive snaps (29 percent) but made them count and finished with two tackles and another sack in the 5-0 Patriots' 33-7 win over the Jets … It marked the fourth straight week he has at least assisted on a quarterback takedown … Also played on special teams … In five appearances as a reserve, he has logged seven stops with four sacks … Despite limited snaps, he is tied for 13th in the NFL and leads all rookies in quarterback takedowns.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens