Big offseason acquisition Frank Clark had not had more than three tackles in a game through the first six weeks of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The defender who the Chiefs gave up first-, second- and third-round picks for had a total of just one sack going into last Thursday's primetime showdown with the Denver Broncos. The player that the Chiefs gave up that bounty for finally showed up in the NFL's Thursday night showcase. Clark led the Chiefs' sack party in the 30-6 win and tied for the team lead with a pair of quarterback takedowns, ranked second on the squad with five tackles — all solo jobs — and forced a fumble. It marked his first multi-sack outing since week 11 of last season. Over the last three games, Clark now has two sacks, 15 total quarterback pressures and three quarterback hits, in addition to a pair of forced fumbles.

Former Michigan football defensive end Frank Clark had five solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the 5-2 Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos Thursday night. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Chiefs' new toy is hitting his stride, and it couldn't come at a better time. With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to miss a few weeks, Kansas City will need its defense more than ever, and a productive Clark helps get them there … that's why the team was willing to give up so much to acquire him this offseason. A full breakdown of how former Wolverines did in the NFL's week seven is below:

OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the 6-1 Packers for their practice squad, where he still resides.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Kept the 7-0 Patriots unbeaten — one of just two teams in the league without a loss — with a 33-0 win over the Jets … Completed 31 of 45 passes (68.9 percent) for 249 yards and a touchdown with an interception … Posted a passer rating of 80.7 … On the season, he has completed 180 of 273 passes (65.9 percent) for 1,992 yards and 11 touchdowns with four picks … Holds a passer rating of 94.8 and has run for three scores … Ranks seventh in the league for passing yards, tied for 12th in touchdown throws and leads the way with 32 completions of 20 or more yards … Also stands 11th in completion percentage and 14th in quarterback rating among passers with at least 100 attempts.

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the 4-2 Colts' practice squad.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Bush and the 2-4 Steelers were off this past week … Perhaps the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, he has started in five games and played in all six with 52 tackles (32 solo), one sack, three passes broken up, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score … Despite the bye week, he is still tied for 23rd in the league in total tackles, while nobody has pounced on more fumbles … No other rookie is within four stops of him.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the 2-5 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope” to his knee early in the year.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Started and logged four tackles, including a sack, in the 0-6 Dolphins 31-21 loss to the Bills … Has started three times and appeared in four games with Miami, and has totaled 16 tackles (nine solo) with 3.0 sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the reserve/injured list for 1-6 Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched five solo stops, two sacks and a forced fumble in the 5-2 Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos Thursday night … Has started all seven games and notched 17 tackles (12 solo) with 3.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played in the 3-3-1 Cardinals' 27-21 win over the Giants … Has appeared as a reserve in all seven contests.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 3-2 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Tallied a pair of tackles in the 6-1 Packers' 42-24 win over the Raiders … Has seen action in every game off the bench and logged 10 tackles with one sack and a fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Was not active in the 5-2 Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles … Reportedly was still in concussion protocol from an injury suffered two weeks ago … Has made eight stops while starting twice and appearing in four games.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

The rookie and the 2-4 Steelers were off this week … Has appeared in three games, but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at his customary right guard spot in 2-3-1 Lions' 42-30 loss to the Vikings … Has opened all six games so far this year for his team.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Returned to the lineup and came off the bench in the 0-7 Bengals' 27-17 loss to the Jaguars … Notched a pair of tackles … Has appeared in four games with two starts and totaled eight tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and notched a trio of stops in the 3-4 Eagles' 37-10 loss to the Cowboys … Assisted on a TFL … Has started each outing for Philadelphia and racked up 23 tackles (16 solo) with 4.0 sacks and a fumble recovery … Is tied for 22nd in the league in sacks.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 5-2 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 4-3 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was inactive in the 5-2 Seahawks' 30-16 loss to the Ravens due to an elbow injury … Has played in six of seven games with two starts and has made eight tackles (five solo).

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Played in the 3-3 Raiders' 42-24 loss to the Packers but did not record any statistics … Has started twice and played in all six games while making 10 stops with two sacks and one pass broken up.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 2-4 Browns, who were off this week.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started and played every snap for the third straight week in the 3-4 Titans' 23-20 win over the Chargers … Was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week despite allowing a pressure in 32 snaps; he did shine as a run blocker and led all offensive linemen with a 90.2 run-blocking grade in week seven … Has three starts in three appearances this year.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Tallied four tackles and made his first NFL sack in the 4-3 Cowboys' 37-10 win over the Eagles … Has recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), one sack, and an interception, which he returned 20 yards, in seven games as a reserve this year.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Was inactive for the 4-3 Rams' 37-10 win over the Falcons … Has been active for only one game this year and boasts a tackle.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 5-1 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is currently on the 5-2 Seahawks' practice squad, but played in the first three games for the team and notched a trio of tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Came off the bench to play in the 6-1 Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears … Has appeared in five contests this year as a reserve.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started at strong safety and finished second on his team with eight tackles (four solo), including one for loss in the 2-5 Giants' 27-21 loss to the Cardinals … On the year, he has posted 48 tackles (33 solo) and three passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and a forced fumble in seven starts for New York.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-6 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 3-4 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard in the 2-5 Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Titans …



Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all six contests.



CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 3-4 Jaguars’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety in the 3-4 Jaguars' 27-17 win over the Bengals … Notched five tackles (three solo), including half of one for loss, to tie for second on his team … Has started each game this year and racked up 34 tackles (22 solo) with one pass broken up.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Played 20 of 61 defensive snaps (33 percent) and also 17 on special teams (63 percent) and made one tackle in the 7-0 Patriots' 33-0 win over the Jets … Through seven games games, he has logged nine tackles with 4.0 sacks, plus a touchdown after a blocked punt … Is tied for 22nd in the league for sacks and is tied for third among rookies, trailing the leader by 1.0.

