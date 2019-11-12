A full breakdown of how former Wolverines did in the NFL's week 10 is below:



OG Ben Braden, Free Agent

Has spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets and, more recently, the Green Bay Packers, but the latter released him Nov. 7.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady and the 8-1 Patriots were off this week … On the season, he has started every game and completed 230 of 355 passes (64.8 percent) for 2,536 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions for 8-1 New England … Has a quarterback rating of 93.1 and has also run for three scores … Ranks eighth in the league for passing yards and is tied for 13th in passing scores … Among passers with at least 300 attempts, he ranks fifth in completion percentage and sixth in passer rating.

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the 5-4 Colts' practice squad, where he still resides.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

In the 5-4 Steelers' 17-12 win over the Rams, Bush started and recorded three tackles … It marked his lowest tackle total of his professional career (by four) … On the year, he has started eight of nine appearances and logged 69 tackles (44 solo) with one sack, four passes broken up, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score … Is tied for 24th in the league for tackles, first in fumble recoveries … Only five players have made more tackles and boast more than Bush's six passes defended … Bush has 11 more tackles than any other rookie, and also leads all first-year players in fumble recoveries (by three), is tied for the lead in interceptions (only one other first-year player has more than one) and ranks third in passes defended.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve (IR) with the 3-6 Broncos after a setback in his quest to return from a torn ACL early in the year … Has yet to return to practice according to The Denver Post, who he told he is running routes and "doing everything I need to do with the trainers. If my number is called [to return from IR] I'll be ready."

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Started at defensive end and posted one tackle with a quarterback hit in the 2-7 Dolphins' 16-12 win over the Colts … Has started five times and appeared in seven games with Miami, and totaled 18 tackles with one forced fumble and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on injured reserve for 1-8 Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Returned after missing two games due to a neck injury and came off the bench to post four tackles (all solo), one sack and a pass breakup in the 6-4 Chiefs' 35-32 loss to the Titans … Has started seven times and appeared in eight games while logging 21 tackles (16 solo) with 4.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Frank Clark told me he’s been dealing with a pinched nerve since training camp. Couldn’t feel two of his fingers. “I’ve been playing timid.” — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) November 10, 2019

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

One week after making his first start of the year (at left guard), he was in the starting lineup for the second straight week — but this time at right tackle for the 3-6-1 Cardinals in their 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers … Has appeared in all 10 games this year with two starts.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Was not active in the 2-7 Jets' 34-27 win over the Giants … Has appeared in three games this year but not recorded any statistics.

WR Amara Darboh, Free Agent

Has been on Tampa Bay's roster but was released Nov. 5.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 5-4 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve (IR) … He is reportedly nearing a return to practice.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played as a reserve but did not record any statistics in the 8-2 Packers' 24-16 win over the Panthers … Has seen action in every game off the bench and logged 12 tackles with one sack and a fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Started and posted a tackle in the 7-3 Vikings' 28-24 win over the Cowboys … Has made 13 stops while starting four times and appearing in seven games.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive in the 5-4 Steelers' 17-12 win over the Rams … Has appeared in three games, but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Returned to the starting lineup at right guard after missing last week with a back injury in the Lions' 20-13 loss to the Bears … The fourth-year pro has started all eight appearances this year for the 3-5-1 Lions.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Is on injured reserve (IR), but had appeared in five games with two starts for Cincinnati and totaled seven tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Graham and the 5-4 Eagles were off this week … Has started each outing for Philadelphia and racked up 33 tackles (23 solo) with 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … Is tied for 14th in the league in sacks.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Returned from IR last week but was not active in the 6-4 Chiefs' 35-32 loss to the Titans.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 6-3 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Inactive for the fourth straight week due to an elbow injury … Has played in six of 10 games with two starts for the Seahawks and made eight tackles (five solo).

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Notched a pair of tackles, including half a sack, in the 5-4 Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers … Has started twice and appeared in all nine games while making 12 tackles with 2.5 sacks and one pass broken up.

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was picked up for the 5-4 Raiders' practice squad in late October.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 3-6 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started and played every snap in the 5-5 Titans' 35-32 win over the Chiefs … Has started all six games since returning from a four-game suspension and has only missed two snaps due to injury.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Came off the bench to log a tackle with one pass broken up in the 5-4 Cowboys' 28-24 loss to the Vikings … On the year, he has recorded 20 tackles (15 solo), one sack, an interception that he returned 20 yards and a fumble recovery that he ran back 63 yards for a touchdown in nine games (one start).

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Was active for his third game of the year and notched a tackle in the 5-4 Rams' 17-12 loss to the Steelers … Was also targeted on a fake punt, but it was picked off … Has two tackles on the season.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Was not active in the 5-4 Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers … Has appeared in one game since being signed off the Bills practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is on the Seahawks' practice squad once again … Has appeared in three games and made three tackles for the squad.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Played as a reserve in the 7-2 Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons … Has appeared in seven contests this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started at strong safety and posted six stops with a pass breakup in the 2-8 Giants' 34-27 loss to the Jets … His tackle total ranked third on the squad and one stop came behind the line of scrimmage … On the year, he has started every game and posted 71 tackles (47 solo) and five passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and three forced fumbles … Is tied for 18th in the league in tackles; only five players have at least 70 tackles and six passes defended … His three forced fumbles are tied for seventh in the league.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 2-7 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 4-5 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.



OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 4-6 Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all 10 contests.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Watson and the 4-5 Jaguars were off this week … Was called up from the practice squad last week and made his NFL debut but did not record any statistics.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wilson and the 4-5 Jaguars were off this week … Has started each game this year and racked up 42 tackles (31 solo) with one pass broken up and a forced fumble.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Winovich and the 8-1 Pats were off this week … On the year, he has logged 11 tackles (seven solo) with 4.5 sacks, plus a touchdown after a blocked punt.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens