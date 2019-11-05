Two of the Wolverines' lesser-known former Michigan football players in the NFL made highlight-reel worthy plays for their teams this week. In his first start of the season and ninth of his professional career, which is now in its third year, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis racked up six tackles — the third-highest single-game total of his career — and picked up a fumble and rumbled 63 yards for a touchdown with six seconds left in a 37-18 win over the New York Giants and former teammate Jabrill Peppers (who set a career high with 12 stops) on Monday Night Football.

Lewis now joins fellow former U-M defenders Peppers, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich — the latter two both in their rookie year — as having scored touchdowns in the NFL this year. Though Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson didn't join the defense in the end zone club, he had a memorable play of his own Sunday. The defender who had started just two games in his first three professional campaigns and now rarely — if ever — comes off the field for the Jags made one of the greatest hustle plays ever seen. On a near 60-yard breakaway run by Texans running back Carlos Hyde late in the fourth quarter of what was an eventual 26-3 blowout, Wilson not only tracked Hyde down he forced a fumble as Hyde crossed the goal line, which his teammate recovered for a touchback. That it cost a former Buckeye a touchdown had to make the play a little sweeter for Wilson.

A full breakdown of how former Wolverines did in the NFL's week nine is below:



OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the 7-2 Packers for their practice squad, where he still resides.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Completed 30 of his 46 attempts (65.2 percent) for 285 yards, one touchdown and an interception for a passer rating of 80.4 in the Patriots' 37-20 loss to the Ravens … On the season, he has started every game and completed 230 of 355 passes (64.8 percent) for 2,536 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions for 8-1 New England … Has a quarterback rating of 93.1 and has also run for three scores … Ranks second in the league for passing yards and completions of 20 or more yards (38), and is tied for 10th in passing scores … Among passers with at least 300 attempts, he ranks fourth in completion percentage and fifth in passer rating.

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the 5-3 Colts' practice squad, where he still resides.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

In the 4-4 Steelers' 26-24 win over the Colts, Bush started, tied for second on his team with seven tackles, notched a tackle for loss and also broke up a pass … On the year, he has started seven of eight appearances and logged 66 tackles (42 solo) with one sack, four passes broken up, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score … Is tied for 16th in the league for tackles, 19th in solo stops and first in fumble recoveries … Only two players have made more tackles and boast more than Bush's six passes defended … Bush has eight more tackles than any other rookie, and also leads all first-year players in fumble recoveries (by three), passes defended (by two) and is tied for the lead in interceptions (only one other first-year player has more than one) … In the latest rookie rankings compiled by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, Bush ranks fifth, while he ranked second in the website's midyear Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting, behind only Nick Bosa … Was ranked as the No. 3 midyear candidate for ESPN.com's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve (IR) with the 3-6 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope” to his knee early in the year … Has reportedly returned to practice, and it may come down to the team activating him or rookie quarterback Drew Lock according to BroncosWire … 104.3 The Fan agrees with that, saying it's likely Lock is activated along with wideout Tim Patrick.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Started at defensive end and played 53 defensive snaps (76 percent of his unit's time on the field) but did not record any statistics in the 1-7 Dolphins' 26-18 win over the Jets … Has started four times and appeared in six games with Miami, and totaled 17 tackles with one forced fumble and a career-high 4.0 sacks … Is tied for 41st in the league in sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on injured reserve for 1-8 Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Was not active due to a neck injury for the second straight week in the 6-3 Chiefs' 26-23 win over Minnesota … He did return to practice in a limited capacity Friday … Has started all seven games he has played in and notched 17 tackles (12 solo) with 3.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Made his first start of the year at left guard in the 3-5-1 Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the 49ers … Played every offensive snap and also appeared on special teams … Has appeared in all nine games this year with one start.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Played on special teams in the 1-7 Jets' 26-18 loss to the Dolphins … Has appeared in three games this year but not recorded any statistics.

WR Amara Darboh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Has been inactive for every game this year for 2-6 Tampa Bay.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 5-3 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve (IR) … He reportedly was not able to practice last week but could return soon.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played 18 defensive snaps (25 percent of the unit's time on the field) and also on special teams in the 7-2 Packers' 26-11 loss to the Chargers … Posted a pair of solo stops … Has seen action in every game off the bench and logged 12 tackles with one sack and a fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Came off the bench and logged a special teams tackle in the 6-3 Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs … Has made 12 stops while starting three times and appearing in six games.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive in the 4-4 Steelers' 26-24 win over the Colts … Has appeared in three games, but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

The Lions' usual starting right guard missed Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders with a back injury … It was his first missed game since he was out for one as a rookie in 2016, and had played 2,472 of a possible 2,473 offensive snaps during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, per MLive.com, although he has been in a guard rotation this year … The outlet also noted he was ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 offensive guard in the NFL entering the week.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

His season ended last week, when he was placed on injured reserve (IR) Wednesday … It will mark his second straight season ending on IR … Had appeared in five games with two starts for 0-8 Cincinnati and totaled seven tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started, notched a sack for the second straight week, posted an additional tackle for loss and finished with four stops total in the 5-4 Eagles' 22-14 win over the Bears … His tackle total tied for the team lead … Has started each outing for Philadelphia and racked up 33 tackles (23 solo) with 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … Is tied for 14th in the league in sacks.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Returned from IR and was added to the 6-3 Chiefs' active roster ahead of their 26-23 win over the Vikings, although he did not play … Since stepping in for reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore — who was signed after Henne's injury — has completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 659 yards and four touchdowns against zero interceptions, so it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs stick with him or give Henne a shot.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 6-3 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Inactive for the third straight week due to an elbow injury … Has played in six of nine games with two starts for the 7-2 Seahawks and made eight tackles (five solo).

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Played on defense and special teams and recovered a fumble in the 4-4 Raiders' 31-24 win over the Lions … Has started twice and appeared in all eight games while making 10 tackles with 2.0 sacks and one pass broken up.

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was picked up for the 4-4 Raiders' practice squad in late October.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 2-6 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

The starting left tackle played all 75 offensive snaps in the 4-5 Titans' 30-20 loss to the Panthers … Has started all five games since returning from a four-game suspension and has only missed two snaps due to injury.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started, returned a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown and notched a season-best six tackles in the 5-3 Cowboys' 37-18 win over the Giants … It was his first start of the year, and he played 51 defensive snaps, 71 percent of his unit's time on the field … On the year, he has recorded 19 tackles (14 solo), one sack, an interception that he returned 20 yards and a fumble recovery that he ran back 63 yards for a touchdown in eight games this year.

Jourdan Lewis is the 4th Michigan alum to score a defensive touchdown this year.



CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Long and the 5-3 Rams were off this week … He has been active for two games this year and boasts a tackle.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Was signed off the 6-2 Bills' practice squad by the 4-4 Raiders, who have suffered several injuries up front … Is expected to be a center with his new club, who activated him for the 31-24 win over the Lions and gave him six special teams snaps in the game.

DT Bryan Mone, Free Agent

Has spent two different stints with the 7-2 Seahawks, with whom he played in the first three games for while making a trio of tackles … Is still looking for a new team.



OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Omameh and the 7-1 Saints were off this past week … Has appeared in six contests this year as a reserve.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Set a career high with 12 tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass on Monday night in the 2-7 Lions' 37-18 loss to the Cowboys … Played all but one of his team's 71 defensive snaps … On the year, he has posted 65 tackles (45 solo) and four passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and three forced fumbles in nine starts for New York … Is tied for 20th in the league in tackles; our four players have at least 65 tackles and five passes defended … His three forced fumbles are tied for sixth in the league.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 1-7 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 4-5 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.



OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 4-5 Chargers' 26-11 win over the Packers … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all nine contests.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Made his NFL debut in the 4-5 Jaguars' 26-3 loss to the Texans … Was called up from the practice squad and placed 19 special teams snap (86 percent) but did not record any statistics.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety and played all 70 defensive snaps in the 4-5 Jaguars' 26-3 loss to the Texans … Notched four tackles (all solo), forced a fumble and supplied a quarterback hit … Has started each game this year and racked up 42 tackles (31 solo) with one pass broken up and a forced fumble.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Played nine defensive snaps (13 percent) and also on special teams en route to one tackle in the 8-1 Patriots' 37-20 loss to the Ravens … On the year, he has logged 11 tackles (seven solo) with 4.5 sacks, plus a touchdown after a blocked punt … Is tied for 34th in the league in sack, and is tied for third in the category among rookies … Ranked No. 22 on NFL.com's countdown of the top rookies through eight weeks.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens