During his first nine years with the Philadelphia Eagles, former Michigan football defensive end Brandon Graham built a reputation for being a disruptive defender whose value didn't always show on the stat sheet. He had a single-season high of 9.5 sacks, set in 2017 — the only year of his career with more than 6.5 — and though he stepped back to just 4.0 last year, Pro Football Focus (PFF) still deemed him the 50th-best player in the league. It was his fifth time the outlet ranked him among the league's top 101 at the end of a season. The Eagles agreed with that evaluation enough to ink him to a three-year contract reportedly worth up to $40 million in March. According to Spotrac.com, Graham's average salary of $13.33 million per year ranks 15th in the league among defensive ends.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham made some of the biggest plays in his team's 31-13 win over the Bills; no Philly defender had more than Graham's six tackles. (USA Today Sports Images)

Graham has proved to be worth every penny through the first eight weeks of the season. Not only is he on pace to set a career high in sacks (10), he has come up big several times for the Eagles. Three weeks ago, he piled up a career-high three sacks in a 31-6 beatdown of the Jets for his first multi-sack game since 2017. On Sunday, he tortured another AFC East team and, like he did in week five, tied for the team lead in tackles (six) during a 31-13 win over the Bills. Graham posted a sack and also forced and recovered a fumble on an additional tackle for loss in the game. His other four stops ended plays that gained a total of six yards (average of 1.5 yards per play). The forced and recovered fumble was a big one. It came right after the two-minute warning, when the Bills were leading 7-3 and deep in their own territory, looking to run the clock out to keep that margin going into halftime. Graham's play swung momentum on the road and five plays later the visiting team cashed in with a touchdown to take an 11-7 lead, which they would quickly build to double digits after the break. "Graham was a wrecking ball all game, destroying the Bills' offensive line," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote. "In most states, Graham would be required to pay rent for how much he lived in Buffalo's backfield. … His game-changing forced fumble woke an Eagles squad who, to that point, looked limp. For a defense that had been burned all season, Philly needed the gargantuan game Graham provided." He was also named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week for his effort, in which he posted the outlet's top overall grade (92.6) among defensive linemen who were in for at least 25 snaps, as well as the top run-defense mark (95.5) with those same parameters.

A full breakdown of how former Wolverines did in the NFL's week eight is below:



OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the 7-1 Packers for their practice squad, where he still resides.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Kept the 8-0 Patriots unbeaten — one of just two teams in the league without a loss — with a 27-13 win over the Browns … Completed 20 of 36 passes (55.6 percent) for 259 yards and two scores for a passer rating of 96.9 … On the season, he has completed 200 of 309 attempts (64.7 percent) for 2,251 yards, 13 touchdowns and four picks … Holds a passer rating of 95.0 and has run for three scores … Ranks fifth in the league for passing yards, is tied for 10th in touchdown throws and leads the way with 36 completions of 20 or more yards … Also stands 11th in completion percentage and 12th in quarterback rating among passers with at least 200 attempts.

Interesting commentary from Tony Romo on Tom Brady here after a nondescript incompletion. pic.twitter.com/SH5WWzJqaX — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 28, 2019

Tom Brady is 42 years old, and he's still making throws like this in the pouring rain. pic.twitter.com/9oTZinve2y — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 28, 2019

Yesterday was Tom Brady's 155th career game without throwing a pick



Most 0 INT Games In NFL History:

1. Brady- 155

2. Drew Brees- 116

3. Peyton Manning- 112

4. Aaron Rodgers- 110

4. Don Strock- 110

6. Gary Kubiak- 108

7. Brett Favre- 106

8. Mike Tomczak- 101

9. Philip Rivers- 99 — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 28, 2019

Odell gave Tom Brady a pair of goat hair cleats after Browns/Patriots because "he’s more GOAT than I am."



That’s respect 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dKGf5t1S29 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 28, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the 5-2 Colts' practice squad, where he still resides.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranked second on his team with seven tackles (six solo) in the 3-4 Steelers' 27-14 win over the Dolphins Monday night … On the year, he has started six of seven appearances and logged 59 tackles (38 solo) with one sack, three passes broken up, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score … Is tied for 21st in the league in total tackles and is tied for first with four fumble recoveries … Leads all rookies in tackles by four … NFL.com's Judy Battista penned a good read on Bush and the man he replaced, former Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier, last week.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve (IR) with the 2-6 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope” to his knee early in the year … According to a CBSSports.com report last week, he's expected to return to practice this week … If that happens, the team has 21 days to move him to the active roster (they can do so with two players) or revert him back to IR for the rest of the season

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Came off the bench to tally a sack and force a fumble in the 0-7 Dolphins' 27-14 loss to the Steelers Monday night … Has started three times and appeared in five games with Miami, and has totaled 17 tackles (10 solo) with 4.0 sacks and a forced fumble … Is tied for 37th in the NFL in sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the reserve/injured list for 1-7 Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Was not active due to a neck injury in the 5-3 Chiefs' 34-21 loss to the Packers … Has started all seven games and notched 17 tackles (12 solo) with 3.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played on special teams in the 3-4-1 Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints … Has appeared as a reserve in all eight contests.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 4-2 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve (IR) … According to Colts.com, he will likely return to practice this week … The team will have 21 days to move Funchess back to the active roster or revert him to IR for the rest of the season … The earliest he can return is Week 11.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played 14 defensive snaps (24 percent of the unit's time on the field) and also on special teams in the 7-1 Packers' 31-24 win over the Chiefs … Posted a quarterback hit but no official tackles … Has seen action in every game off the bench and logged 10 tackles with one sack and a fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Returned from a concussion and started while recording three tackles in the 6-2 Vikings' 19-9 win over Washington … Played 17 defensive snaps (40 percent) and 10 (50 percent) on special teams … Has made 11 tackles while starting three times and appearing in five games.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive for the 3-4 Steelers' 27-14 win over the Dolphins Monday night … Has appeared in three games, but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at his customary right guard spot in the 3-3-1 Vikings' 31-26 win over the Giants … Was in for 41 of his team's 63 offensive snaps (65 percent) and also appeared on special teams … Has opened all seven games so far this year.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Came off the bench in the 0-8 Bengals' 24-10 loss to the LA Rams … Was in for 13 defensive snaps (21 percent) and three on special teams, but did not record any statistics … Has appeared in five games with two starts and totaled eight tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and notched six tackles (five solo), including a sack and huge forced and recovered fumble, in the 4-4 Eagles' 31-13 win over the Bills … The six tackles tied for the team lead, and he also had an additional TFL … Was named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week … Has started each outing for Philadelphia and racked up 29 tackles (21 solo) with 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Is tied for 22nd in the league in sacks.

Brandon Graham didn't get credited with a sack here, but he asked for an Eagles staffer to turn it in to the league. "AY! Big man, come here. Come here big man. We gotta turn in that strip. They didn't give me a sack. Cause he was running. He got pressured & he starting running." https://t.co/ZosHOrIhsl — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 27, 2019

Brandon Graham’s big sack gets the Eagles to 4th down and they hold. pic.twitter.com/DCPxErQvpg — Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) October 27, 2019

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 5-3 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason … Reportedly returned to practice last week and is one of the team's two players designated to return from IR to the active roster.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 5-3 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Inactive for the second straight week due to an elbow injury … Has played in six of eight games with two starts for the 6-2 Seahawks and has made eight tackles (five solo).

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Played in the 3-4 Raiders' 27-24 loss to the Texans, but for the second straight week did not record any statistics … Was in for 31 defensive snaps (37 percent) and five on special teams … Has started twice and played in all seven games, while making 10 stops with two sacks and one pass broken up.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 2-5 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Was injured twice and missed two snaps, but the starting left tackle was in for 61 of 63 offensive plays (97 percent) … Those are the only snaps he's missed since coming back from a four-game suspension … Has started all four games since then for the 4-4 Titans, who beat Tampa Bay 27-23.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Lewis and the 4-3 Cowboys were off this week … Has recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), one sack and an interception, which he returned 20 yards, in seven games as a reserve this year.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played 14 special teams snaps for the 5-4 Rams in their 24-10 win over the Bengals … Has been active for two games this year and boasts a tackle.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 5-2 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Free Agent

Was released from the 6-2 Seahawks' practice squad in the middle of last week … Played in the first three games for the team and notched a trio of tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Came off the bench to play in the 7-1 Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals … Was in for five offensive plays (seven percent) and six on special teams … Has appeared in six contests this year as a reserve.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started at strong safety and notched five solo tackles with a forced fumble in the 2-6 Giants' 31-26 loss to the Lions … Played all 63 defensive snaps and also on special teams, posting a two-yard punt return … On the year, he has posted 53 tackles (38 solo) and three passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and two forced fumbles in eight starts for New York.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 4-4 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 3-5 Chargers' 17-16 win over the Bears … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all eight contests.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 4-4 Jaguars’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety and played all 61 defensive snaps in the 4-4 Jaguars' 29-15 win over the Jets … Notched four tackles (all solo) … Has started each game this year and racked up 38 tackles (27 solo) with one pass broken up.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Played 18 of 68 defensive snaps (26 percent) and also 19 on special teams (59 percent) and made half a sack in the 8-0 Patriots' 27-13 win over the Browns … Through eight games, he has logged 10 tackles with 4.5 sacks, plus a touchdown after a blocked punt … Is tied for 27th in the league for sacks and is tied for third among rookies, trailing the leader by 2.5.

In response to a follow-up, Belichick mentioned Jason McCourty, John Simon, Danny Shelton, Ja'Whaun Bentley, J.C. Jackson, Terrence Brooks, Chase Winovich and Jamie Collins -- all guys who are in their first or second year with the Patriots. https://t.co/ofe9v9BI1X — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 28, 2019

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens