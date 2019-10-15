There are only 29 rookies who have scored a touchdown through the first six weeks of the NFL season. Two of them are former Michigan football defenders, and both happened in their latest game. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush Jr. picked up a fumble and returned it nine yards for the score Sunday in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. He actually wound up with the ball in his hands in the end zone twice — but after he corralled a pick for the second straight week he was ruled down when he slipped after running just six yards. Still, he ran into the end zone and celebrated with his teammates. Bush now has a league-best four fumble recoveries, while his team-high seven tackles in the game also gave him 52 stops on the year, which is ranked 10th in the league.

However, Bush wasn't the first U-M rookie to find pay dirt this season. New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich came up with a blocked punt in his team's 35-14 win over the Giants Thursday night. It marked Winovich's first touchdown since high school, and he celebrated by throwing the football into the stands — which is expected to draw a $7,017 fine per NFL rules. "I've been planning on throwing it into the stands for a while, so it's kind of already been accounted for — but I didn't know the fine was quite so steep," he joked after the game. "No regrets." A full breakdown of how former Wolverines did in the NFL's week six is below:

OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the Packers for their practice squad, where he still resides.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Kept the 6-0 Patriots unbeaten — one of just two teams in the league without a loss — with a 35-14 win against the Giants … Completed 31 of 41 passes (75.6 percent) for 334 yards and an interception; he also rushed for two scores … On the season, he has gone 149-of-228 passing (65.4 percent) for 1,743 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions … Holds a passer rating of 97.5 and has run for three scores … Ranks second in the league for passing yards and 14th in quarterback rating among qualified passers.

At 42 years, 68 days old, Tom Brady is the oldest player to have multiple rush TD in a game in NFL history.



Prior mark was set by Doug Flutie - age 41 years, 17 days on Nov. 9, 2003. h/t @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2019

"To win 35-14 is pretty good and we'll move onto the next game." 😤



Simply spoken from Tom Brady himself after securing the W on TNF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VwCe6rjoD4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the 3-2 Colts' practice squad.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Shined on Sunday night with a team-high seven tackles (four solo), plus an interception he officially returned for six yards and a fumble he picked up and ran in nine yards for the touchdown in the 2-4 Steelers' 24-17 win over the Chargers … That makes two straight games with a pick … Perhaps the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors, Bush has started in five games and played in all six with 52 tackles (32 solo), one sack, three pass breakups, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a score … Bush's tackle total ranks 10th in the league while nobody has pounced on more fumbles … No other rookie is within 8 stops of Bush.

I love Devin Bush so much. This dude is going to be a beast.



Here’s his response to the most unexpected thing he’s experienced this year. (via @steelers) #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7rK6mwKacF — pat muldowney (@muldowney) October 14, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the 2-4 Broncos after what he called on Twitter a “minor scope” to his knee early in the year.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Started and notched four tackles in the 0-5 Dolphins' 17-16 loss to Washington … Has started twice and has appeared in three games with Miami, and has totaled 12 tackles (six solo) with 2.0 sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the reserve/injured list for 1-5 Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and tallied a tackle, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble, which he recovered, in the 4-2 Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Texans … Has started all six games and notched 12 tackles (seven solo) with one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played one offensive snap and six on special teams in the 2-3-1 Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Falcons … Has appeared as a reserve in all six contests.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started for the 3-2 Colts and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played nine defensive snaps (15 percent) and also on special teams in Green Bay's 23-22 win over the Lions, but did not record any statistics … Has seen action in every game off the bench for the 5-1 Packers and logged eight tackles with one sack and a fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Was not active in the 4-2 Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles … Reportedly was still in concussion protocol from an injury suffered last week … Has started twice and appeared in four games this year while totaling eight stops.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played one snap in the 2-4 Steelers' 24-17 win over the Chargers … Has appeared in three games but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at his customary right guard spot and played 41 snaps (69 percent) and also on special teams in the 2-2-1 Lions' 23-22 loss to the Packers … Coming into the weekend, he was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the No. 3 guard in the league … "Glasgow has been just ok in pass protection this season, allowing a hit and eight hurries from 133 pass-blocking snaps, but he has really impressed as a run blocker since kicking back to guard," they wrote. "His 87.7 PFF run-blocking grade trails only [No. 1 guard Quenton] Nelson at the position, putting him on course for a career year." … Has opened all five games so far for his team.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Was not active for the third time in the last four weeks during the 0-6 Bengals' 23-17 loss to the Ravens … Has appeared in three games with two starts and totaled six tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

After setting a career high with three sacks last week, he followed up with another sack plus tackle for loss among four total stops in a 30-28 loss to the Vikings … Graham has started all six games for 3-3 Philadelphia and has 20 tackles with four sacks and a fumble recovery … Is tied for 17th in the league for quarterback takedowns.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 4-2 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 4-2 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Notched a tackle on defense and another on special teams in the 5-1 Seahawks' 32-28 win over the Browns … Has appeared in every game with two starts and totaled eight tackles.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Hurst and the 3-2 Raiders were off this week … Has started twice and played in all five games while making 10 stops with two sacks and a pass breakup.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 2-4 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started and played every snap for the second straight week in the 2-4 Titans' 16-0 loss to the Broncos … Has two starts in two appearances this year.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Notched four tackles and his first interception of the year, which he returned 20 yards, in the 3-3 Cowboys' 24-22 loss to the Jets … Has nine stops, two passes broken up and one interception in six games off the bench this year.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Was inactive for the 3-3 Rams' 20-7 loss to the 49ers … Has been active for only one game this year but did not play.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 4-1 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is currently on the 5-1 Seahawks' practice squad, but played in the first three games for the team and notched a trio of tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Played one snap at guard and three on special teams in the 5-1 Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars … Has appeared off the bench in four contests this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started at strong safety and set a career high with 10 tackles … Eight were solo jobs, while one came behind the line of scrimmage … Played every defensive snaps … On the year, he has posted 40 tackles (29 solo) and three passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and a forced fumble … Is tied for 36th in the league for total stops and 45th in passes defended (four).

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-4 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 2-4 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the 2-4 Chargers' 24-17 loss to the Steelers … Has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all six contests.



CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 2-4 Jaguars’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety and played every snap in the Jaguars' 13-6 loss to the Saints … Did not record any statistics … Has started each game this year and racked up 29 tackles (19 solo) with one pass broken up.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Was in for 14 defensive snaps (28 percent) but made his biggest impact on special teams, where he picked up a blocked punt and returned it six yards for a touchdown … Broke his stream of four straight games with at least an assisted sack … In six games, he has logged seven tackles with four sacks, plus the touchdown after a blocked punt … Is tied for 17th in the league for sacks and is tied for second among rookies, trailing by 0.5.

Former Michigan DE Chase Winovich scored a TD on a blocked punt pic.twitter.com/zyhgPS2vXy — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 11, 2019

Chase Winovich just threw his first career touchdown ball into the stands. He doesn't get the souvenir, and he'll be fined.



Questionable decision. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 11, 2019

Chase Winovich All Smiles After First Career Touchdown — Even If He Does Face A Fine: https://t.co/bOidWeQbu2 pic.twitter.com/9xemuuKxIk — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) October 11, 2019

#Patriots rookie DE Chase Winovich has played only 114 snaps in 5 games, essentially the equivalent of a little under 2 full games.



PFF has charted him with



5 sacks

0 penalties

8 QB hurries

1 punt block returned for TDhttps://t.co/BtDC5Tn4vk — Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 11, 2019

