Former Michigan WR Nico Collins gets big NFL payday
Michigan Football fans will always wonder "what if?" when it comes to WR Nico Collins. The former standout was slated to be a top receiver ahead of the 2020 season before the Covid-19 pandemic led to uncertainty and, ultimately, Collins opted out of the season and entered the 2021 NFL Draft.
Collins finished his Michigan career with 78 receptions for 1,338 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Houston Texans selected Collins with the 89th pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Collins had two solid seasons to start his career in Houston, but last season as a key part of the Texans' playoff run, Collins became a top target for new quarterback CJ Stroud. And after a season with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and 8 touchdowns, the Houston front office is locking up one of its top young core players.
It's a three-year deal worth nearly $24M a year for the Houston wideout, making Collins one of the higher-paid wide receivers in the league.
It's an incredible rise for the former Michigan star, who never got to show his true potential as a deep threat while In Ann Arbor. Last season, Collins was 8th in the NFL in receiving yards and 4th in receptions of 20 yards or more.
