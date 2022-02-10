Former NFL executive hired on at Michigan as director of player personnel
Michigan is not done with the shakeup of its staff.
After announcing the fill of both coordinator positions, bringing on Grant Newsome to coach tight ends, and the movement of current assistants like Ron Bellamy to wide receivers from safeties, the Wolverines have one more addition that was reported Thursday.
ESPN NFL inside Adam Schefter tweeted that Michigan has hired former Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tom Gamble to become the team's newest director of player personnel.
Gamble takes over for Courtney Morgan, who left for Washington in a lateral move back in December, and now reunites with Jim Harbaugh. Gamble returns to Ann Arbor after spending three years as a senior advisor to Harbaugh and directing player personnel at Michigan from 2017-2019.
Prior to his first stint with the Wolverines, Gamble was the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and vice president of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013-14.
Gamble was also the 49ers’ director of player personnel for the final two years of his first tenure in San Francisco from 2005-12. He was hired on by the Jaguars after serving as assistant general manager for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2020.
Gamble served as the senior personnel executive with Jacksonville for one season and now returns to the college ranks to work with his long-time friend again at Michigan.
