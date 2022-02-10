Former NFL executive hired on at Michigan as director of player personnel

Michigan is not done with the shakeup of its staff. After announcing the fill of both coordinator positions, bringing on Grant Newsome to coach tight ends, and the movement of current assistants like Ron Bellamy to wide receivers from safeties, the Wolverines have one more addition that was reported Thursday. ESPN NFL inside Adam Schefter tweeted that Michigan has hired former Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tom Gamble to become the team's newest director of player personnel.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub20gR2FtYmxlIHdvcmtlZCB3aXRoIEhhcmJhdWdoIGluIFNGLCBh dCBNaWNoaWdhbiwgYW5kIG5vdyBhZ2FpbiBhdCBNaWNoaWdhbi4gR2FtYmxl IHNwZW50IGxhc3Qgc2Vhc29uIGFzIHRoZSBKYWdzIFNyLiBQZXJzb25uZWwg RXhlY3V0aXZlIGJ1dCB3YW50cyB0byBiZSBhcm91bmQgSGFyYmF1Z2ggYW5k IGNob3NlIHRvIGdvIGJhY2sgdG8gQW5uIEFyYm9yLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFk YW0gU2NoZWZ0ZXIgKEBBZGFtU2NoZWZ0ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRhbVNjaGVmdGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDkxOTUwMTI5OTE3 NTYyODgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDExLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=