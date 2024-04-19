Former North Texas guard Rubin Jones transferring to Michigan
Michigan Basketball added its first transfer portal addition Friday with North Texas guard Rubin Jones committing to the Wolverines.
Jones, a grad transfer, was on campus visiting Thursday.
Jones is the winningest player in North Texas program history. The former captain notched his 87th win against Tulsa in February.
As a freshman, Jones helped lead North Texas to its first conference tournament win and first NCAA tournament appearance. He was 2021 Conference USA All-Freshman Team that season as well.
North Texas won a program-record 25 games in his second season and earned its first NIT appearance. Not to be outdone, in his junior year, Jones led North Texas to a record 31 wins and its first NIT Championship. Jones was voted team captain for his senior season.
Last season Jones scored 12.1 PPG with a 40/42/78 slash line. Jones is a strong defender as well, named to the 2023 Conference USA All-Defensive team.
Jones will join the program as a graduate transfer.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram