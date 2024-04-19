Michigan Basketball added its first transfer portal addition Friday with North Texas guard Rubin Jones committing to the Wolverines.

Jones is the winningest player in North Texas program history. The former captain notched his 87th win against Tulsa in February.

As a freshman, Jones helped lead North Texas to its first conference tournament win and first NCAA tournament appearance. He was 2021 Conference USA All-Freshman Team that season as well.

North Texas won a program-record 25 games in his second season and earned its first NIT appearance. Not to be outdone, in his junior year, Jones led North Texas to a record 31 wins and its first NIT Championship. Jones was voted team captain for his senior season.

Last season Jones scored 12.1 PPG with a 40/42/78 slash line. Jones is a strong defender as well, named to the 2023 Conference USA All-Defensive team.

Jones will join the program as a graduate transfer.