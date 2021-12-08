Former Rivals100 OT Andrew Gentry commits to Michigan

Michigan secured the commitment of Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star OT Andrew Gentry, a 2020 graduate who has spent the past two years on a mission trip at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Gentry was originally committed to Virginia but backed off the pledge following head coach Bronco Mendenhall's resignation, and opted to sign with the Wolverines.

The Colorado native will enroll at the University next fall with five years to use his four years of eligibility.