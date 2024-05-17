It has been an exciting 24 hours for Michigan football, which continues to bring experienced veterans into the secondary. On Friday, former Michigan State starter Jaden Mangham became the third defensive back to commit to Michigan in the last two days.

Mangham, a Class of 2022 four-star recruit from Birmingham, Michigan, committed to Michigan State in August 2021.

As a freshman in East Lansing in 2022, Mangham saw significant time on the field. He played in nine games with two starts at safety, totaling 20 tackles for the season.

Things clicked for Mangham as a sophomore, though. During the 2023 season, Mangham, a sophomore, filled the stat sheet and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his efforts throughout the season.

In 2023, he racked up 53 total tackles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions and three passes defended.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mangham's 2023 sophomore season graded out with a 69.6 overall mark. His run defense grade of 82.7 was significantly higher than his coverage grade of 64.8.

The addition of Mangham in the defensive backfield is a big one for Michigan. Rod Moore will not be ready for action until the very end of the regular season at the very earliest, so adding Mangham to play alongside Makari Paige is a big-time addition.