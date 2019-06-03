It was reported late last week that former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli was offered a role on Howard’s staff in Ann Arbor. The hire of Martelli was made official Monday when he tweeted the news.

THE NEXT CHAPTER !!! @umichbball @JuwanHoward THX to @saintjosephs @A10MBB ,Big5,Philly hoops allowing me and my family to take away lifetime memories and lifelong friendships #GoBlue

Martelli won 444 games during his 24-year run at St. Joseph’s, making it to seven NCAA Tournaments. His best run in the NCAA Tournament came in 2004 when he took St. Joseph’s to the Elite Eight and finished the season with a 30-2 record.



Even though he was successful at St. Joseph’s, he was fired after the 2019 season. He had been an assistant at St. Joseph’s from 1985 to 1995 before being elevated to head coach.

Martelli joins Saddi Washington on Howard’s first Michigan staff. Washington was retained from the John Beilein era.