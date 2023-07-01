Former U-M guard Eli Brooks lands on Indiana Pacers Summer League roster
Former Michigan guard Eli Brooks is back in the NBA Summer League as he hopes to find a home in the NBA.
The Indiana Pacers announced its NBA Summer League rosters with Brooks featured for the second year in a row for the franchise.
Going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Brooks signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Indiana Pacers in June and featured in the summer for the Pacers.
In October, Brooks joined the G League team Fort Wayne Mad Ants training camp roster.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram