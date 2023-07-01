Former Michigan guard Eli Brooks is back in the NBA Summer League as he hopes to find a home in the NBA.

The Indiana Pacers announced its NBA Summer League rosters with Brooks featured for the second year in a row for the franchise.

Going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Brooks signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Indiana Pacers in June and featured in the summer for the Pacers.

In October, Brooks joined the G League team Fort Wayne Mad Ants training camp roster.