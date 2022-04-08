Former UM infielder Cronenworth starts in second opening day for Padres

Jake Cronenworth started his second Major League season as the Opening Day second baseman for the San Diego Padres on April 7 in a loss to the NL West rival, Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth hopes to lead a bounce-back campaign for the Padres, who entered the 2021 season as World Series contenders but, after a 13-34 finish to their season, missed the playoffs.

Cronenworth is part of a talented infield in San Diego, including Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado. Cronenworth typically pairs with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to make one of the best middle infields in MLB. Tatis is recovering from an injury, and Ha-Seong Kim is currently manning short. With Tatis' injury, Cronenworth is also being called on to be a more prominent force in the offense, batting 3rd behind Manny Machado in the Padres' opening game.

After making his first MLB All-Star Game in his first full season in 2021, Cronenworth would finish the season with 21 HR, 71 RBI, and a .266/.340/.460 slash line. Cronenworth made news in his first game after the All-Star break, hitting for the cycle against the Washington Nationals.

Cronenworth made his MLB in July of 2020 and finished the season tied for second in Rookie of the Year, voting behind Milwaukee Brewer Devin Williams.

After playing his high school baseball at St. Clair High School, he played three seasons for the Michigan Wolverines in 2013-to-15. In his 180 games for the Wolverines, Cronenworth hit 10 HR, 118 RBI, and batted .312. Cronenworth also served as the team's closer, notching 27 saves and a sub 3 ERA in Ann Arbor.