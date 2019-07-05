Former Wolverine first baseman Jimmy Kerr is staying in Michigan.

After helping Michigan get to the finals of the College World Series, Kerr signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers Thursday. He was drafted by the Tigers in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft, which was held in May.

Kerr led the Wolverines with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs and was a key part of Michigan’s run in the College World Series, with three home runs and eight RBIs during the College World Series. Michigan made its first College World Series appearance this season since 1984, but fell to No. 2 Vanderbilt in the finals.