Former Wolverine Jimmy Kerr Signs With Detroit Tigers
Former Wolverine first baseman Jimmy Kerr is staying in Michigan.
After helping Michigan get to the finals of the College World Series, Kerr signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers Thursday. He was drafted by the Tigers in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft, which was held in May.
Kerr led the Wolverines with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs and was a key part of Michigan’s run in the College World Series, with three home runs and eight RBIs during the College World Series. Michigan made its first College World Series appearance this season since 1984, but fell to No. 2 Vanderbilt in the finals.
His father, Derek Kerr, was on Michigan’s 1984 team that also made it to the College World Series and his grandfather, John Kerr, was on Michigan’s 1862 team, which won the national title.
In addition to Kerr, three other Wolverines have signed with MLB teams as he joins Tommy Henry, Karl Kauffmann and Jordan Brewer.
