Former Wolverines participating in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday, February 13, and three former Wolverines will take part in the big game.
RB Chris Evans
Chris Evans was part of Jim Harbaugh's first full class at Michigan in 2016. Evans, a lifetime Ohio State fan, committed to the Wolverines in the summer of 2015. He wasted no time breaking out for Michigan, rushing for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 2016 opener against Hawaii. Evans would finish his freshman year with 614 yards and 4 touchdowns. Evans was expected to take on a larger role in 2017, and although his carries increased he was often overshadowed by Karan Higdon and sometimes USC transfer Ty Isaac. Evans role decreased even more in 2018 behind Higdon, and even though Evans was long thought to be a potential playmaker in the passing game, Michigan struggled to get him involved. In 2019, Evans was expected to be the full time starter but had to step away from the program due to academic issues. He would return for the shortened 2020 season, getting 16 carries for 73 yards.
Evans entered the 2021 NFL Draft viewed as a prospect in many ways the same way he was viewed after his freshman season at Michigan. A dynamic athlete with speed that could impact a game in multiple ways. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Evans in the 6th round. Evans has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals in his rookie season, including their three playoff games. Used in a limited role rushing and catching the ball, Evans has become the Bengal's leading kick returner in the playoffs. He has 9 returns, averaging 23.4 yards so far, and is expected to be back for kicks in the Super Bowl.
CB David Long
David Long was also part of Jim Harbaugh's 2016 class at Michigan. Long, a one time Stanford commit, was famously courted by Jim Harbaugh late in the process by climbing a tree outside Long's house in January of 2016. Long would commit 2 days later to the Wolverines. Long would spend his freshman season being mentored by Michigan's top corner Jourdan Lewis. In his sophomore season, he would take over and immediately make an impact for the Wolverines. Long would start all 13 games, have 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. Long would carry heavy expectations into his junior season and he would meet and exceed them. Long became a shut down corner for Michigan, with his biggest game coming against Michigan State. His 3 pass breakups would earn him defensive player of the week. Long would finish the 2018 season All-B1G and elect to skip his senior season and head to the NFL Draft.
In the 2019 NFL Draft the Los Angeles Rams selected David Long with the 79th pick overall. Long had played his high school ball at Loyola in LA, and was elated to be returning home. Long didn't see much action his first two seasons with the Rams, largely contributing on special teams and as a depth piece in the secondary. Long has appeared in 16 games for the Rams in 2021, starting 5, and accumulating 40 tackles, 5 pass breakups, and an interception. Long primarily plays in nickel and dime sets for the Rams, and is the primary backup behind Jalen Ramsey. Against the Bengals loaded WR group, Long could see a lot of action in the Super Bowl.
DB Blake Countess
Blake Countess was a high 4 star recruit in the 2011 class, Rivals ranking him one of the top 10 corners in the class. Countess would commit to the Wolverines and head coach Rich Rodriguez in December, and would stay committed to Michigan with new head coach Brady Hoke. Countess would make his first appearance as a freshman in mop up duty against Hoke's former program, San Diego State. In that 4th quarter, Countess would have 7 tackles and a pass breakup. Countess would go onto have a breakout season in Ann Arbor, playing in 12 games. Unfortunately, Countess would tear his ACL in the season opener against Alabama in 2012 and miss the rest of the season. He would return in 2013 and have a solid season including 6 interceptions. After the 2014 season, Countess would announce his transfer to Auburn for his final year.
Blake would be selected in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, he would not make the team, and was cut in September. He was signed to the Rams practice squad, and would eventually be promoted to the full roster. Over the next few seasons Countess would see action at safety and become a pretty consistent special teams player, including earning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 3 of the 2018 season. From 2019 on Countess would become a journeyman on NFL practice squads landing him with the Eagles, Jets, Eagles again, and Ravens. He was signed to the Rams practice squad in January of this year and will be a part of the organization for the Super Bowl.