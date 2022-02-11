Former Wolverines participating in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday, February 13, and three former Wolverines will take part in the big game.

RB Chris Evans

Chris Evans was part of Jim Harbaugh's first full class at Michigan in 2016. Evans, a lifetime Ohio State fan, committed to the Wolverines in the summer of 2015. He wasted no time breaking out for Michigan, rushing for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 2016 opener against Hawaii. Evans would finish his freshman year with 614 yards and 4 touchdowns. Evans was expected to take on a larger role in 2017, and although his carries increased he was often overshadowed by Karan Higdon and sometimes USC transfer Ty Isaac. Evans role decreased even more in 2018 behind Higdon, and even though Evans was long thought to be a potential playmaker in the passing game, Michigan struggled to get him involved. In 2019, Evans was expected to be the full time starter but had to step away from the program due to academic issues. He would return for the shortened 2020 season, getting 16 carries for 73 yards. Evans entered the 2021 NFL Draft viewed as a prospect in many ways the same way he was viewed after his freshman season at Michigan. A dynamic athlete with speed that could impact a game in multiple ways. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Evans in the 6th round. Evans has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals in his rookie season, including their three playoff games. Used in a limited role rushing and catching the ball, Evans has become the Bengal's leading kick returner in the playoffs. He has 9 returns, averaging 23.4 yards so far, and is expected to be back for kicks in the Super Bowl.

CB David Long

David Long was also part of Jim Harbaugh's 2016 class at Michigan. Long, a one time Stanford commit, was famously courted by Jim Harbaugh late in the process by climbing a tree outside Long's house in January of 2016. Long would commit 2 days later to the Wolverines. Long would spend his freshman season being mentored by Michigan's top corner Jourdan Lewis. In his sophomore season, he would take over and immediately make an impact for the Wolverines. Long would start all 13 games, have 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. Long would carry heavy expectations into his junior season and he would meet and exceed them. Long became a shut down corner for Michigan, with his biggest game coming against Michigan State. His 3 pass breakups would earn him defensive player of the week. Long would finish the 2018 season All-B1G and elect to skip his senior season and head to the NFL Draft.



In the 2019 NFL Draft the Los Angeles Rams selected David Long with the 79th pick overall. Long had played his high school ball at Loyola in LA, and was elated to be returning home. Long didn't see much action his first two seasons with the Rams, largely contributing on special teams and as a depth piece in the secondary. Long has appeared in 16 games for the Rams in 2021, starting 5, and accumulating 40 tackles, 5 pass breakups, and an interception. Long primarily plays in nickel and dime sets for the Rams, and is the primary backup behind Jalen Ramsey. Against the Bengals loaded WR group, Long could see a lot of action in the Super Bowl.

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

DB Blake Countess