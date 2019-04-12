Vincent Gray could be a key reserve at cornerback for Michigan. Brandon Brown

With Michigan’s spring game Saturday, many Wolverines will get an opportunity to show off their progress this spring in an open practice setting. Here’s four defensive players to watch out for: Redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray: With David Long heading to the NFL and Brandon Watson graduating, Michigan lost two defensive backs who played a significant portion of the snaps last season. Senior cornerback Lavert Hill and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas return for the Wolverines and they will be the starters, but the depth behind those two is unproven. One corner who could see significant snaps this season is Gray. “He got the playbook and the technique kind of came naturally to him,” Thomas said. “He has little things he has to work on, but it’s nothing that will hurt us in the long run.” Gray played at defensive back in only one game last season and will be asked to play a larger role this season. How he performs Saturday will provide a glimpse if he is ready to be the best corner out of the potential backups. Beyond Gray, that group also includes redshirt freshman Gemon Green and Myles Sims along with redshirt sophomore Hunter Reynolds.

Defensive tackle Donovan Jeter had three tackles last season. Brandon Brown

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter: After coming in as a four-star recruit, Jeter has yet to live up to the billing. In 2018, he played in seven games and only had three tackles after not seeing the field in his first season with the Wolverines. However, he has shown progress during spring practice. “Donovan Jeter had a great offseason and is getting after people,” Jim Harbaugh said on his “Attack Each Day” podcast. “He may have made the biggest jump from last year, along with Christian Turner." Jeter has significantly less experience than senior Carlo Kemp and redshirt junior Michael Dwumfour, but he will be needed to play significant snaps along the interior of the defensive line this season. Saturday will be a good chance to see if he has taken a leap forward in his development.

Josh Uche had seven sacks last season. Brandon Brown

Senior linebacker Josh Uche: While Uche is Michigan’s best returning pass rusher, he is also one of the team's most intriguing players. Tallying seven sacks last season, Uche flashed his pass rushing talent. However, there is room for him to see a larger role come fall with Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary leaving for the NFL. “Josh has been doing a bunch of things, similar to how he was last year,” Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. “He’s just kind of a jack of all trades. I think he’s got a ton of talent, a ton of ability. He’s really been one of a few guys I’ve been around in college football who, as you know, can rush the passer, can play coverage, fit as a linebacker. He’s a really talented guy. He’s a guy that obviously has had some success here and hopefully he can continue to do that, and I think he will.” How Michigan uses Uche Saturday will begin to tell us what role he will have come the fall. He could see the field in non-pass rushing situations and could have an expanded opportunity to unleash his speed on opposing backfields.

J'Marick Woods played in eight games at safety last season. Photo by Brandon Brown