Four Defensive Players To Watch In Michigan's Spring Game
With Michigan’s spring game Saturday, many Wolverines will get an opportunity to show off their progress this spring in an open practice setting. Here’s four defensive players to watch out for:
Redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray: With David Long heading to the NFL and Brandon Watson graduating, Michigan lost two defensive backs who played a significant portion of the snaps last season. Senior cornerback Lavert Hill and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas return for the Wolverines and they will be the starters, but the depth behind those two is unproven. One corner who could see significant snaps this season is Gray.
“He got the playbook and the technique kind of came naturally to him,” Thomas said. “He has little things he has to work on, but it’s nothing that will hurt us in the long run.”
Gray played at defensive back in only one game last season and will be asked to play a larger role this season. How he performs Saturday will provide a glimpse if he is ready to be the best corner out of the potential backups. Beyond Gray, that group also includes redshirt freshman Gemon Green and Myles Sims along with redshirt sophomore Hunter Reynolds.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter: After coming in as a four-star recruit, Jeter has yet to live up to the billing. In 2018, he played in seven games and only had three tackles after not seeing the field in his first season with the Wolverines.
However, he has shown progress during spring practice.
“Donovan Jeter had a great offseason and is getting after people,” Jim Harbaugh said on his “Attack Each Day” podcast. “He may have made the biggest jump from last year, along with Christian Turner."
Jeter has significantly less experience than senior Carlo Kemp and redshirt junior Michael Dwumfour, but he will be needed to play significant snaps along the interior of the defensive line this season. Saturday will be a good chance to see if he has taken a leap forward in his development.
Senior linebacker Josh Uche: While Uche is Michigan’s best returning pass rusher, he is also one of the team's most intriguing players. Tallying seven sacks last season, Uche flashed his pass rushing talent.
However, there is room for him to see a larger role come fall with Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary leaving for the NFL.
“Josh has been doing a bunch of things, similar to how he was last year,” Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. “He’s just kind of a jack of all trades. I think he’s got a ton of talent, a ton of ability. He’s really been one of a few guys I’ve been around in college football who, as you know, can rush the passer, can play coverage, fit as a linebacker. He’s a really talented guy. He’s a guy that obviously has had some success here and hopefully he can continue to do that, and I think he will.”
How Michigan uses Uche Saturday will begin to tell us what role he will have come the fall. He could see the field in non-pass rushing situations and could have an expanded opportunity to unleash his speed on opposing backfields.
Junior safety J’Marick Woods: On the back end of Michigan’s defense, the Wolverines are looking to replace the production of Tyree Kinnel. One player who could do just that is Woods who is impressing the coaching staff so far this spring.
“He's controlling his body,” safeties coach Chris Partridge said. “I mean, we saw it in December before the bowl game. He's come into this spring ball and he's been lights out to where he had to develop a little bit. We're excited about him. As I said, he's becoming a man, he's taking a stronghold, he's understanding the defense, he's seeing formations and he's taking to coaching. It's really been awesome."
Woods acquired valuable experience last season, playing in eight games at safety in a backup capacity. He could show his growth Saturday, which could lessen concerns about the other starter at safety next to senior Josh Metellus.
