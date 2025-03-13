Four Michigan Football Spring Storylines

With Michigan Football set to begin spring practices on March 18, here are the four storylines to watch for the Wolverines in Year 2 of the Sherrone Moore era.

Bryce Underwood and the QB Battle

Michigan heads to 2025 with a quarterback battle once again. This one is far more unique. Gone are Jack Tuttle (back as a coach), Alex Orji (UNLV), and Jayden Denegal (San Diego State). Davis Warren is back but won't be around until fall after a torn ACL in the bowl game vs Alabama. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis says he's sticking around, but if he's the clear QB3 out of spring camp it will be interesting to see his thought process moving forward. The Wolverines added Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene to bring an experienced starter into the room. Keene is familiar with Chip Lindsey from their time together at UCF. The story of course is Bryce Underwood. The talented freshman is already getting praise for his work ethic, talent, and composure from coaches and players alike. It's rare for a freshman QB to start from day 1, but Underwood is unique. How loud will the Underwood hype train be coming out of spring practices or will things trend to Keene?

Offensive Line Depth and Leaders

Another similar storyline for Michigan this spring is along the offensive line. Michigan's position battles bled into the season, and injuries threw in even more wrinkles. The group did get better as the season went along, but things never felt right. Moore is hoping to spend more time with the group he led to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards, and he brought back Juan Castillo as an analyst. Showing clear intentions to improve the group so essential to Michigan's success. While there are early favorites to start, it will be interesting to see how experimental Michigan gets with rotating players at different spots. Will some of Michigan's talented youth in the last two recruiting classes fight their way into the depth chart? Can Evan Link really become the left tackle Michigan needs after a strong finish to the year? The Wolverines need players to step up here early, and which names stand out during the spring will be interesting to watch.

Transfer Instant Impacts

Michigan's transfer portal window wasn't splashy enough for some. However, between the retention of talent and additions that were made, there are still obvious chances for incoming transfers to make an impact right away. Former Alabama running back Justice Haynes is expected to lead the duo attack in the backfield with redshirt freshman Jordan Marshall. After an injury had kept him off the field, Marshall introduced himself to the college football world against Alabama. Haynes experience should give him the early edge, but how these two work together and where Ben Hall fits will be a story of the spring. TJ Metcalf was an underrated addition in the transfer portal and is trending to be the starting nickel heading to spring camp. Zeke Berry shined late in the season after being moved to outside corner, and he is now expected to stay in that role. With Rod Moore and Ja'Den McBurrows coming back from injuries, Metcalf should shine early in the spring. At wide receiver, a year after many expected Donaven McCulley to transfer to Michigan, the former Indiana WR is now in Ann Arbor. No one on Michigan's roster has his size and experience, and in a room desperate for a clear WR1, he'll be given a chance to be the guy this spring. Michigan needs to replace Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. It's a near-impossible task, and it won't be done with only two players. The Wolverines have Rayshaun Benny back and other young players they are excited about, but fifth-year seniors Tre Williams and Damon Payne are expected to be featured heavily this season. Both were largely role players at Clemson and Alabama respectively, but their work ethic and mentallities look to be perfect fits at Michigan.

Leaders and Best