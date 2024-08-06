Bruce Feldman has released his 2024 College Football Freaks List. Michigan has been well-represented throughout the years on the "Freaks List" and this year is no different.

#3. Kenneth Grant

I have been calling for Grant to be the leader of this list for years, but he comes in third behind South Carolina's Nyck Harbor and Colorado's Travis Hunter. Grant joins former Michigan defensive linemen and NFL Draft picks Rashan Gary (1st round), Kwity Paye (1st round), Aidan Hutchinson (1st round), and Mazi Smith (1st round) to Kris Jenkins (2nd round) as "Freaks List" alum. Feldman says, "When Grant arrived in Ann Arbor as a three-star recruit from Indiana, Jim Harbaugh raved about the then-360-pounder running a sub-5.0 40. Anyone doubting Grant’s speed (a max of 18.75 mph on the GPS) only needed to see him run down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in the open field last year."

#13. Alex Orji

A story of the offseason: Alex Orji, who may start at quarterback for Michigan, comes in at #13 on the "Freaks List." Orji's athletic ability is well documented at this point, with coaches and players alike consistently commenting on Orji's freakish abilities. Whether being the best athlete will translate to being the best quarterback is still to be determined. Feldman commented on Orji's status as Michigan's best athlete. "This offseason, Orji ranked No. 1 on the Wolverines’ KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). His time of 2.46-seconds on Michigan’s reactive plyo stairs test was No. 1 of all Michigan’s Big Skill group (TE, LB, QB, RB, edge)."

#28. Will Johnson

The best cornerback in the nation comes in at #28 on Feldman's list. Will Johnson doesn't get enough credit for his athletic ability. Many NFL Draft analysts argued this past offseason that Johnson would have been a top 10 pick in the 2024 Draft had he been eligible. A big reason for that is how Johnson performs in combine like drills, something Feldman spoke on. "Johnson had the fastest time this offseason on the team on Michigan’s reactive plyo stairs test at 2.27 seconds. He did the 3-cone drill in 6.57 seconds, displaying his ability to change directions and bend. The best time during the past two years for corners at the last two NFL combines was 6.62, and the average time for corners at the 2024 combine was 6.88. Johnson’s 20-yard shuttle time was 4.05 seconds, which would’ve been third during the past two years in Indianapolis."

#90. Marlin Klein