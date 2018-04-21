Four-star wide receiver Isaiah Hazel is getting closer to taking a big step in his recruitment. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise star has four schools at the top of his recruitment but a commitment is coming in the next couple months.

IN HIS OWN WORDS..

"Alabama, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Michigan are doing the best with me," Hazel said. "I'm getting closer to a commitment."

Alabama- "They're just telling me to work hard," he said. "If I go there or I don't, it's not going to be easy so I need to keep working. That's a championship school and I'm used to winning so I just need to keep going."

Virginia Tech- "They show me a lot of love," said Hazel. "Coach Wiggins and I are getting really close. He's fantastic."

Maryland- "They show me what I need to be a better man," he said. "It's not just about football. If I get injured, they want me to know that it's not just about football and they can help prepare me. Coach Aazaar and coach Durkin show me a lot of love."

Michigan- "Coach Pep is telling me to keep working and be who I am," Hazel said. "I don't know when I visit there but I should be up there this offseason."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Hazel is getting closer to his commitment. It should likely come in the summer but look for him to visit all four schools prior to announcing anything. Virginia Tech seems like the likely destination right now but Maryland is right there as well.