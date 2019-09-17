The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in California over the weekend and caught up with four-star cornerback and top 2020 target Darion Green-Warren , who is to make an official visit this fall.

EJ: Before we get into recruiting, tell me about the transition from Mater Dei to Narbonne. How is that going so far?

DGW: It’s going really good right now. I’m just building a bond with my defensive brothers. We are doing well right now. We had an early slip up, but we’re tightening that up and getting focused on the rest of the season.

EJ: How are you balancing recruiting and the football season?

DGW: Right now, it’s kind of fun. It’s crazy, but it’s a lot of fun. I plan on waiting until January to make a decision at the All-American Game.