Four-Star 2020 DB Malcolm Greene Opens Up About Michigan, Recruiting
Malcolm Greene is somewhat of an enigma this cycle.
The four-star 2020 safety from Highland Springs (Va.) has kept things extremely close to the vest and hardly does any interviews.
Greene has everyone on their toes in terms of his recruitment. But with the early signing period just a few months away, Greene knows recruiting is about to take center stage.
“A lot of new schools have jumped into play,” Greene said. “I’m going to start taking my officials next weekend. The first one is going to be to LSU. I plan on taking all five official visits.”
Greene actually has all five of his official visits scheduled but doesn’t want to give away dates or which schools will receive those trips.
