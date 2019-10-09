Malcolm Greene is somewhat of an enigma this cycle.

The four-star 2020 safety from Highland Springs (Va.) has kept things extremely close to the vest and hardly does any interviews.

Greene has everyone on their toes in terms of his recruitment. But with the early signing period just a few months away, Greene knows recruiting is about to take center stage.

