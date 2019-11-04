Michigan is in the market for a 2020 quarterback.

With commit JD Johnson medically retiring from football, the Wolverines have turned their attention to four-star Rancho Cucamungo (Calif.) signal-caller CJ Stroud.

In fact, the Wolverines put an offer on the table for Stroud over the weekend, and head coach Jim Harbaugh will personally be at his game on Friday night.

