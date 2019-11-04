Four-Star 2020 QB CJ Stroud Talks Michigan Offer, Jim Harbaugh, More
Michigan is in the market for a 2020 quarterback.
With commit JD Johnson medically retiring from football, the Wolverines have turned their attention to four-star Rancho Cucamungo (Calif.) signal-caller CJ Stroud.
In fact, the Wolverines put an offer on the table for Stroud over the weekend, and head coach Jim Harbaugh will personally be at his game on Friday night.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
“Michigan offered me a couple of days ago,” Stroud said. “Coach Harbaugh is coming to see me on Friday night for my first playoff game, which is exciting. It’s a sad case for JD. But they offered me, and it’s a great opportunity.”
While it’s late in the cycle, Stroud is just starting to get serious about recruiting. He is in the process of narrowing his list and scheduling official visits, so Michigan still has a legitimate chance here.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news