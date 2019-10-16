“It means a lot because there are a lot of All-Americans that have come from Don Bosco,” Berger said. “I heard that after today, we’re going to have the most kids play in this game. That’s a big deal.”

The four-star running back from Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep had his jersey presentation on Wednesday afternoon and is excited to play in the game in San Antonio, Texas in January.

Berger is one of the top uncommitted 2020 recruits in the country. Berger has yet to make any official visits and is still in the process of mapping out his plans for the next couple of months.

However, Berger does have a short list of schools that are still in play for him.

“I’ve been talking to LSU about an official,” Berger said. “They said they are going to get back to me. If they do, it will most likely be next week. That’s the only official. LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon are the schools in it.”