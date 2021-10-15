Four-Star 2022 LB Jimmy Rolder Fired Up About Michigan Offer

At this time last week, Jimmy Rolder had zero Power Five offers. Now, the four-star linebacker out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist is one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest. Big Ten programs Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue have all extended scholarships over the last week. And the momentum isn’t expected to subside any time soon. Iowa is set to host Rodler for an unofficial visit this weekend. Ohio State is slated to swing by his high school next week. Indiana and Wisconsin have both expressed interest in offering. Needless to say, Rolder’s sudden rise on the recruiting trail has been a whirlwind. “It’s crazy,” Rolder said. “After the first one, there has been so many schools reaching out to me. I did not see this coming. I think it’s kind of cool. At the same time, it’s getting late in the process, so I have to figure out what I’m going to do these next few weeks.”

Rolder committed to Illinois for baseball following his sophomore season, but he always had the desire to play football at the next level. With COVID-19 forcing a cancellation of the Illinois high school football season last fall, Rolder flew completely under-the-radar. However, Rolder is off to a strong senior season and has officially arrived on the football recruiting scene. As mentioned, Michigan joined a handful of other Big Ten programs and jumped in the mix this week. The offer came as a complete surprise, especially since head coach Jim Harbaugh was the one that extended the scholarship. “It was actually out of the blue,” Rolder said. “Some random contact called me, and I picked it up. It was Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. It was a nice surprise. I never had any communication with Michigan before that. I was starstruck at first. For him to offer me on the spot was pretty crazy.” Harbaugh gave Rolder a basic rundown and invited him to Ann Arbor for a visit. While nothing is set in stone, a trip to Michigan’s home game against Northwestern next weekend is a possibility. “He told me how much he likes me and what I’ve been doing,” Rolder said. “He brought up the process of getting out there for a visit. He offered right there and then. I guess he liked what he saw. I’m very appreciative of that call and the offer. I do want to make a visit.”