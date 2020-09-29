Four-Star 2022 OL Tyler Booker Goes In-Depth On Michigan
National powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy flexed its muscles on national television over the weekend as it took down Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, 45-14.
IMG dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. And elite 2022 offensive tackle Tyler Booker was a big reason why IMG was able to light up the scoreboard.
But he wasn’t satisfied with the victory.
“It was a win,” Booker said. “As a team, we have to improve. We’re going to play better teams that will take advantage of our sloppy penalties. Overall, I feel like we were at 70 percent of our max potential. We still haven’t hit our max potential yet. That comes along with the growing pains of a season, especially a COVID season.”
On the recruiting front, Booker is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. He holds close to 30 offers from major programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and USC.
Michigan extended an early scholarship for Booker and has been recruiting him hard over the last year. While he has interest in the program, Booker wasn’t shy about stating that he wants to see more meaningful wins on the field from the Wolverines.
