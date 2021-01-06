Four-Star 2022 QB Steve Angeli Shares Latest On Michigan, Recruitment
Steve Angeli is broadening his horizons.
The four-star quarterback hails from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic but is spending his offseason traveling around the country with club 7v7 team Midwest Boom, which features other highly touted prospects like Rivals100 wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris.
Angeli flew down to Chicago over the weekend and spent some time prepping with the team for upcoming tournaments.
“It’s definitely great to play with some of the best in the Midwest and also get that national exposure,” Angeli said. “It’s fantastic. I love the guys that I’m playing with right now. I’m just learning and getting better.”
On the recruiting front, Angeli holds offers from LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, West Virginia and a number of other top programs.
