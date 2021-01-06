Steve Angeli is broadening his horizons.

The four-star quarterback hails from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic but is spending his offseason traveling around the country with club 7v7 team Midwest Boom, which features other highly touted prospects like Rivals100 wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris.

Angeli flew down to Chicago over the weekend and spent some time prepping with the team for upcoming tournaments.