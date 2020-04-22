Finding a quarterback early in the process is always a top priority for college coaches around the country.

Four-star 2022 Gordo (Ala.) High signal-caller Tanner Bailey is a no brainer for next cycle and is starting to rack up some major offers. With coaches recruiting non-stop from their homes during the pandemic, Bailey has been able to hop on the phone with a handful of elite programs.

“Coaches can’t contact me until September, but I’ve been reaching out to coaches and have been on some calls,” Bailey said. “I’ve been on some FaceTimes with different schools like LSU, Florida State, Alabama and Michigan. I’ve been talking with them weekly the last few weeks.”