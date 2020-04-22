Four-Star 2022 QB Tanner Bailey Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Finding a quarterback early in the process is always a top priority for college coaches around the country.
Four-star 2022 Gordo (Ala.) High signal-caller Tanner Bailey is a no brainer for next cycle and is starting to rack up some major offers. With coaches recruiting non-stop from their homes during the pandemic, Bailey has been able to hop on the phone with a handful of elite programs.
“Coaches can’t contact me until September, but I’ve been reaching out to coaches and have been on some calls,” Bailey said. “I’ve been on some FaceTimes with different schools like LSU, Florida State, Alabama and Michigan. I’ve been talking with them weekly the last few weeks.”
Michigan already has its quarterback commit in the 2021 class in Rivals100 prospect JJ McCarthy. And that means the Wolverines can fully focus their attention on next cycle for the position.
Bailey is high on the board early on and a big priority for the Wolverines. In fact, Bailey had a video chat with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh last week.
