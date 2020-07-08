Four-Star 2022 QB Tevin Carter Talks Michigan, Potential Visit
Tevin Carter has remained busy on the recruiting trail.
Despite NCAA restrictions on underclassmen and the ongoing dead period, the four-star 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby quarterback has found a way to remain in contact with coaches across the country. He also has some visits in mind for the fall.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches,” Carter said. “Texas A&M has been on me a lot. Arizona State has, too. Florida State has talked to my coaches. Some schools I know I want to visit soon are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State and Arizona State.”
Michigan got in on Carter early, offering way back in July of 2018. It’s been almost two years since the scholarship, and Carter has growing interest in the program.
Two things that really stick out to him about the Wolverines are the offensive system and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s track record as a quarterback and coach in the NFL.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news