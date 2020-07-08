Tevin Carter has remained busy on the recruiting trail.

Despite NCAA restrictions on underclassmen and the ongoing dead period, the four-star 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby quarterback has found a way to remain in contact with coaches across the country. He also has some visits in mind for the fall.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches,” Carter said. “Texas A&M has been on me a lot. Arizona State has, too. Florida State has talked to my coaches. Some schools I know I want to visit soon are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State and Arizona State.”