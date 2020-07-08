 Four-Star 2022 QB Tevin Carter Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Potential Visit
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 14:00:00 -0500') }} football

Four-Star 2022 QB Tevin Carter Talks Michigan, Potential Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Tevin Carter has remained busy on the recruiting trail.

Despite NCAA restrictions on underclassmen and the ongoing dead period, the four-star 2022 Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby quarterback has found a way to remain in contact with coaches across the country. He also has some visits in mind for the fall.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches,” Carter said. “Texas A&M has been on me a lot. Arizona State has, too. Florida State has talked to my coaches. Some schools I know I want to visit soon are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Florida State and Arizona State.”

Memphis quarterback Tevin Carter holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Memphis quarterback Tevin Carter holds a Michigan offer.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan got in on Carter early, offering way back in July of 2018. It’s been almost two years since the scholarship, and Carter has growing interest in the program.

Two things that really stick out to him about the Wolverines are the offensive system and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s track record as a quarterback and coach in the NFL.

{{ article.author_name }}