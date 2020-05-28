Four-Star 2022 TE Micah Riley Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Micah Riley is starting to garner plenty of traction on the recruiting trail.
The four-star 2022 tight end out of Bellevue (Neb.) West is up to about a dozen offers and is hearing more and more from major programs across the country.
Riley, however, is just letting recruiting come to him as the global pandemic continues to run its course.
“Recruiting is going great,” Riley said. “It’s a lot different than what it normally would be right now because of the coronavirus, but I’m enjoying it. Lately, I’ve been in touch with all the schools that have offered me.”
Riley has offers in hand from Arizona State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State and others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news