Four-Star ATH Dillon Tatum Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Dillon Tatum is gearing up for the final stretch of his recruitment.
The four-star 2022 athlete out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High released a final four of Baylor, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame over the weekend and could be making a decision in the very near future.
“I’m thinking of maybe making my decision in April,” Tatum said. “I feel like that wouldn’t be too late. It can change, but I think that’s a good time to do it. I just have to make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family.”
Michigan has long been considered a frontrunner for Tatum.
After all, U-M offered Tatum early, hosted him for a visit before last year’s dead period, hired his high school head coach, Ron Bellamy, and landed good friend and former teammate, Donovan Edwards, last cycle. That familiarity is a big reason why Michigan is a finalist for Tatum.
“Michigan is a program that I know and that I trust,” Tatum said. “I’ve already built up that relationship with them. Those guys are a family and are building an even better family with this class.”
