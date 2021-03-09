 Four-Star ATH Dillon Tatum Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 17:53:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star ATH Dillon Tatum Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Dillon Tatum is gearing up for the final stretch of his recruitment.

The four-star 2022 athlete out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High released a final four of Baylor, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame over the weekend and could be making a decision in the very near future.

“I’m thinking of maybe making my decision in April,” Tatum said. “I feel like that wouldn’t be too late. It can change, but I think that’s a good time to do it. I just have to make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan has long been considered a frontrunner for Tatum.

After all, U-M offered Tatum early, hosted him for a visit before last year’s dead period, hired his high school head coach, Ron Bellamy, and landed good friend and former teammate, Donovan Edwards, last cycle. That familiarity is a big reason why Michigan is a finalist for Tatum.

“Michigan is a program that I know and that I trust,” Tatum said. “I’ve already built up that relationship with them. Those guys are a family and are building an even better family with this class.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}