Dillon Tatum is gearing up for the final stretch of his recruitment.

The four-star 2022 athlete out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High released a final four of Baylor, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame over the weekend and could be making a decision in the very near future.

“I’m thinking of maybe making my decision in April,” Tatum said. “I feel like that wouldn’t be too late. It can change, but I think that’s a good time to do it. I just have to make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family.”