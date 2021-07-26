Four-Star ATH Dillon Tatum Goes In-Depth On Michigan-MSU Recruiting Battle
Dillon Tatum is wrapping up an extremely busy offseason.
Tatum took part in a few top club 7v7 tournaments, participated in the state track meet, qualified for the Junior Olympics and started summer football workouts at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High — all over the course of just a few months.
Tatum will head to Houston, Texas this week as he looks to capture gold at the Junior Olympics. After that, the four-star athlete will be fully focused on helping West Bloomfield repeat as state champions.
“I’m very excited about the season,” Tatum said. “I think we have a really good team. I think we have a great chance at competing this year. I’ve been doing a lot more work at defensive back and playing safety in the 7v7s that we’ve done. I’m also trying to help the younger guys. I’m doing a little bit of everything on offense — slot, outside receiver and running back.”
If all of that wasn’t enough, Tatum is working hard in the classroom so he can enroll early at the next level. As it stands right now, Tatum remains torn between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State.
Tatum was originally scheduled to make a decision in April but has continuously delayed his timeline. With his senior year quickly approaching, Tatum is ready to finally put an end to what has been a stressful process.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news