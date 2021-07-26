Four-Star ATH Dillon Tatum Goes In-Depth On Michigan-MSU Recruiting Battle

“I’m very excited about the season,” Tatum said. “I think we have a really good team. I think we have a great chance at competing this year. I’ve been doing a lot more work at defensive back and playing safety in the 7v7s that we’ve done. I’m also trying to help the younger guys. I’m doing a little bit of everything on offense — slot, outside receiver and running back.”

If all of that wasn’t enough, Tatum is working hard in the classroom so he can enroll early at the next level. As it stands right now, Tatum remains torn between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State.

Tatum was originally scheduled to make a decision in April but has continuously delayed his timeline. With his senior year quickly approaching, Tatum is ready to finally put an end to what has been a stressful process.