Four-Star ATH Dillon Tatum On Final Michigan Visit, Upcoming Decision
No Ron Bellamy. No Donovan Edwards. No problem.
That’s what defending state champion West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is hoping for, at least. Despite losing two of its most beloved leaders — both to Michigan — West Bloomfield is loaded with talent and will look to four-star athlete Dillon Tatum for added guidance.
Tatum stars on both sides of the ball and is ready to embrace the role of captain.
“It feels great,” Tatum said. “I’m glad to be back with the guys and ready to go through a long season. We’re planning to play every game, including the state championship game. It’s going to be really fun. We’re a family, and we’re going to win.”
While Tatum’s attention is mostly on the upcoming season, his decision on the recruiting trail still looms large.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news