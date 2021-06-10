Four-Star Cal QB Commit Justyn Martin Recaps Michigan Visit
Justyn Martin may be committed to Cal, but that doesn’t mean his recruitment is completely over.
The four-star quarterback from Inglewood (Calif.) High recently picked up an offer from Michigan and made his way to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit and workout with the staff earlier this week.
Martin had fun throwing for the coaches and also enjoyed his first in-person look at the program.
“It went great,” Martin said. “I got to see a lot of the city, the environment and the people. I spent a lot of time with the coaches. It was my first time at Michigan, so it was a really good experience. After my workout, the whole atmosphere changed. The coaches told me they really liked me. I feel good about where I stand with them.”
Martin originally committed to Cal in January over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and others. He is scheduled to make his official visit there on June 18.
However, Michigan is making a strong run at Martin and definitely has attention.
