Four-Star California ATH Ceyair Wright Talks Michigan Offer
Despite the ongoing global pandemic, plenty of recruits across the country are making commitments to the schools of their choice.
However, Ceyair Wright isn’t getting caught up in the momentum.The four-star athlete from Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola is staying patient with his recruiting process and has no plans to make an early decision.
"My original plan was to do some visits in the spring and then narrow everything down in the summer,” Wright said. “But everything was pushed back because of the virus. Now, I want to take those visits in the summer, and then probably narrow it all down in the fall and do official visits then."
Michigan will look to receive one of those official visits.
The Wolverines recently extended an offer to Wright, joining the likes of Arizona State, Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas and USC.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news