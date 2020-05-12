Despite the ongoing global pandemic, plenty of recruits across the country are making commitments to the schools of their choice.

However, Ceyair Wright isn’t getting caught up in the momentum.The four-star athlete from Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola is staying patient with his recruiting process and has no plans to make an early decision.

"My original plan was to do some visits in the spring and then narrow everything down in the summer,” Wright said. “But everything was pushed back because of the virus. Now, I want to take those visits in the summer, and then probably narrow it all down in the fall and do official visits then."