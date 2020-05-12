News More News
Four-Star California ATH Ceyair Wright Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, plenty of recruits across the country are making commitments to the schools of their choice.

However, Ceyair Wright isn’t getting caught up in the momentum.The four-star athlete from Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola is staying patient with his recruiting process and has no plans to make an early decision.

"My original plan was to do some visits in the spring and then narrow everything down in the summer,” Wright said. “But everything was pushed back because of the virus. Now, I want to take those visits in the summer, and then probably narrow it all down in the fall and do official visits then."

California athlete Ceyair Wright holds a Michigan offer.
Michigan will look to receive one of those official visits.

The Wolverines recently extended an offer to Wright, joining the likes of Arizona State, Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas and USC.

