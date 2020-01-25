News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 20:01:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star CB Kalen King Recaps Weekend Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan hosted several top targets for its first big recruiting weekend of this calendar year.

Among them was four-star 2021 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech cornerback Kalen King, who said he had a blast on campus.

Four-star cornerback Kalen King visited Michigan on Saturday.
Four-star cornerback Kalen King visited Michigan on Saturday. (Kalen King)

“The Michigan visit went well,” King said. “My favorite part was when Coach (Michael) Zordich took me into his office to talk football and watch how they do things. I also enjoyed the photo shoot.”

Michigan is looking to land a top-level corner next cycle, and King is the best in-state prospect at the position.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}