Four-Star CB Kalen King Recaps Weekend Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several top targets for its first big recruiting weekend of this calendar year.
Among them was four-star 2021 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech cornerback Kalen King, who said he had a blast on campus.
“The Michigan visit went well,” King said. “My favorite part was when Coach (Michael) Zordich took me into his office to talk football and watch how they do things. I also enjoyed the photo shoot.”
Michigan is looking to land a top-level corner next cycle, and King is the best in-state prospect at the position.
