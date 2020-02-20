News More News
Four-Star CB Markevious Brown High On Michigan, Looking To Visit Soon

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Markevious Brown is getting serious about his recruitment.

The four-star cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is looking to have a decision made by the end of the summer.

Florida defensive back Markevious Brown holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

While he doesn’t have a short list just yet, he has a few schools at the top of his mind.

“I’m attacking my recruitment right now,” Brown said. “I’m trying to have my decision made before the season. A couple of schools have passed others. Tennessee is a leading team. Florida is another. Alabama, Miami and Michigan are some top schools, too.”

