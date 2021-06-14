 Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Gives Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Official Visit Glowing Reviews
Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Gives Michigan Official Visit Glowing Reviews

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan hosted several talented official visitors this weekend.

Among them was four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood prospect Myles Pollard, who is Michigan’s top remaining target at the cornerback position.

Pollard visited Michigan on a self-guided tour earlier this offseason. This time, however, Pollard had an opportunity to interact with the Michigan players and coaching staff.

“It was a really good visit,” Pollard said. “What I really wanted to do was hang out with the players and see what the feel was like with them. I wanted to see a day in the life of a player and how they go about things. They were all welcoming, really cool and easy to talk to. I bonded with a lot of players and got their numbers. It was like a real family environment out there. I got to see all the coaches face-to-face and not just on FaceTime. It was great to be able to do that.”

The Michigan player Pollard spent the most time with was junior defensive back DJ Turner, who served as his player host and gave him an inside look at the program.

