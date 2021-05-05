EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, let’s start off with your offseason. How’s everything been going?

MP: It’s been going well. I’ve just been working out, going through spring practice and training outside of school. It’s been pretty good so far.

EJ: On the recruiting front, how are you handling the process heading into June official visits?

MP: I’ve set up official visits to Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn so far. I have my Top 5, which also includes Kentucky and Washington. But other schools have been picking things up lately, trying to fill in the last two official visit spots. Cal, Oregon and Penn State are trying to get those last two.

EJ: What are you looking forward to seeing on your official visits since they’ll be playing a big role in your decision-making process?

MP: They are really going to help me figure out where I want to go. I haven’t been to too many places other than Michigan and Kentucky. I want to meet the coaching staffs, interact with them and just get a feel for them for a couple of days. It won’t just be over the phone, so I want to see what’s real. I also want to hang out with the players. I want to get the vibe on and off campus with the students. I just want to see everything.