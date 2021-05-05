 Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Decision Timeline
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 17:17:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Timeline

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Nashville and sat down with four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard, who is one of Michigan's top overall targets this cycle.

Read their full Q&A below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1BZd1dveUZsdTBrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, let’s start off with your offseason. How’s everything been going?

MP: It’s been going well. I’ve just been working out, going through spring practice and training outside of school. It’s been pretty good so far.

EJ: On the recruiting front, how are you handling the process heading into June official visits?

MP: I’ve set up official visits to Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn so far. I have my Top 5, which also includes Kentucky and Washington. But other schools have been picking things up lately, trying to fill in the last two official visit spots. Cal, Oregon and Penn State are trying to get those last two.

EJ: What are you looking forward to seeing on your official visits since they’ll be playing a big role in your decision-making process?

MP: They are really going to help me figure out where I want to go. I haven’t been to too many places other than Michigan and Kentucky. I want to meet the coaching staffs, interact with them and just get a feel for them for a couple of days. It won’t just be over the phone, so I want to see what’s real. I also want to hang out with the players. I want to get the vibe on and off campus with the students. I just want to see everything.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItY2ItbXlsZXMtcG9sbGFyZC1nb2VzLWluLWRl cHRoLW9uLW1pY2hpZ2FuLWRlY2lzaW9uLXRpbWVsaW5lIgogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hp Z2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZm91ci1zdGFyLWNiLW15bGVzLXBv bGxhcmQtZ29lcy1pbi1kZXB0aC1vbi1taWNoaWdhbi1kZWNpc2lvbi10aW1l bGluZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==