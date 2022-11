Four-star EDGE Collins Acheampong (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) has announced his decommitment from Michigan and instead will be joining the Miami Hurricanes class of 2023.

Acheampong committed to the Wolverines in July but had recently taken visits to see UCLA and USC the past two weekends.

When Acheampong committed to Michigan, Miami figured to be the other top contender in the running for his pledge. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder took an official visit to Miami the weekend of June 24.

Michigan is down to 18 members in its 2023 class, with Brooks Bahr, Enow Etta and Aymeric Koumba being the other three defensive ends remaining in the Wolverines' class.