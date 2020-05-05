New Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop is still getting familiar with Michigan’s big board for the 2022 recruiting class.

Shoop was actually under the impression that four-star Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High safety Braelon Allen already had an offer from the Wolverines.

After all, Allen is one of the best prospects in the Midwest next cycle and was slated to make his way to Ann Arbor in March. As soon as Allen informed him that he didn’t have a scholarship in hand, Shoop immediately extended one over the phone.