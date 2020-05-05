News More News
Four-Star DB Braelon Allen Excited About 'Dream Offer' From Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

New Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop is still getting familiar with Michigan’s big board for the 2022 recruiting class.

Shoop was actually under the impression that four-star Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High safety Braelon Allen already had an offer from the Wolverines.

After all, Allen is one of the best prospects in the Midwest next cycle and was slated to make his way to Ann Arbor in March. As soon as Allen informed him that he didn’t have a scholarship in hand, Shoop immediately extended one over the phone.

Wisconsin defensive back Braelon Allen holds a Michigan offer.
Wisconsin defensive back Braelon Allen holds a Michigan offer.

“I talked to Coach Shoop last Wednesday,” Allen said. “I called him again (Sunday), and he didn’t even know that I didn’t have a Michigan offer (laughs). He thought I had one, so he just talked to me normally. But once he became aware I didn’t have an offer, he offered me. It was really cool, especially coming from Coach Shoop.”

Along with Michigan, Allen holds early offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

