Four-Star DB D'Arco Perkins-McAllister Ready For Michigan Official Visit
D’Arco Perkins-McAllister is entering a pivotal stage in his recruitment.
The four-star safety out of Nashville (Tenn.) Stratford is in the process of mapping out the rest of his summer official visit schedule and hopes to make a decision before the beginning of his junior season.
“Recruiting is going really well,” Perkins-McAllister said. “I’m going to be making a decision close to the season, so it’s getting crazy. It’s a big decision. Right now, I’ve only taken an official visit to TCU. I’m taking one to Michigan this weekend. I’m trying to figure out the rest of the visits. It’s hard.”
Michigan recently offered and is making a big push for his services.
As Perkins-McAllister mentioned, he will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit and is excited to get his first in-depth look at the program.
