The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Indianapolis over the weekend and caught up with four-star West Bloomfield (Mich.) High defensive back Dillon Tatum.
Read their full Q&A below.
EJ: You were set to commit in April. Obviously, that was last month. What’s the plan moving forward?
DT: With Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) leaving, I want to wait until someone gets hired at the University of Michigan. I want to know who’s going to be in that spot before I make this big decision for the next three or four years of my life. I just want to get to know that coach and see what’s going on there.
