Four-Star DB Dillon Tatum On Steve Clinkscale, Upcoming U-M Visit, More
Dillon Tatum was supposed to make a decision in April.
With summer officially here, the four-star West Bloomfield (Mich.) High defensive back remains one of the top uncommitted recruits in the Midwest. Home state programs Michigan and Michigan State have been in a heated battle for his services over the last several months, and Tatum has continued to let his process play out.
Tatum recently expressed some concerns with the turnover at Michigan. After all, the Wolverines have had four coaches work with the safeties in less than a year and just saw cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist take the head coaching job at Buffalo.
With that said, Michigan hired Tatum’s former high school coach, Ron Bellamy, this offseason and made a splash earlier this month by bringing in Kentucky’s Steve Clinkscale, who is known as a strong recruiter in the Detroit-metro, to replace Linguist.
“I think the concerns been eased a little bit,” Tatum said. “I’ve talked to Coach Bellamy and Coach Clinkscale some more and have gotten to know everybody. When I get there on the second (of June), I think things will be even better. I’m still talking to everybody and being recruited right now.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
