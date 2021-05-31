Four-Star DB Dillon Tatum On Steve Clinkscale, Upcoming U-M Visit, More

Dillon Tatum was supposed to make a decision in April.

With summer officially here, the four-star West Bloomfield (Mich.) High defensive back remains one of the top uncommitted recruits in the Midwest. Home state programs Michigan and Michigan State have been in a heated battle for his services over the last several months, and Tatum has continued to let his process play out.

Tatum recently expressed some concerns with the turnover at Michigan. After all, the Wolverines have had four coaches work with the safeties in less than a year and just saw cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist take the head coaching job at Buffalo.