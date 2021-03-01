Four-Star DB Jaeden Gould Goes In-Depth On U-M, Mo Linguist, Will Johnson
Jaeden Gould has narrowed down his lengthy offer list.
The four-star 2022 cornerback out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic released a Top 6 of Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers and USC last week.
Now, Gould is looking to make a couple of visits and continue the relationship building process with each school. As far as a commitment, well, Gould said that’s still at least a few months away.
“I felt like it was the right time to narrow things down,” Gould said. “Those were the schools I felt like I was building the best relationships with. That will probably be the last list I come out with before I commit. I’m looking at the end of spring — maybe June or July. I’m definitely going to try to get out to Clemson and USC since those are the two schools I haven’t visited.
“I’ve been to Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame. Really, it’s just about relationships with them. I feel like I’ve seen all I’ve needed to see with them.”
Michigan has been considered a favorite for Gould for several months. After all, Gould has been to Michigan on multiple occasions and feels comfortable with the program both on and off the field.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news