“I felt like it was the right time to narrow things down,” Gould said. “Those were the schools I felt like I was building the best relationships with. That will probably be the last list I come out with before I commit. I’m looking at the end of spring — maybe June or July. I’m definitely going to try to get out to Clemson and USC since those are the two schools I haven’t visited.

“I’ve been to Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame. Really, it’s just about relationships with them. I feel like I’ve seen all I’ve needed to see with them.”

Michigan has been considered a favorite for Gould for several months. After all, Gould has been to Michigan on multiple occasions and feels comfortable with the program both on and off the field.