Four-Star DB Jordan Morant Ends Speculation, Signs With Michigan
The drama is over.
Four-star 2020 Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jordan Morant signed with Michigan at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday morning.
There were some doubts in regards to Morant this fall as he continued to entertain other programs. Morant made official visits to Texas A&M and USC and kept an open dialogue with Penn State.
USC did make a huge impression, and it was a ‘dream school’ for Morant. But at the end of the day, Michigan did enough to keep him onboard.
The Wolverines hosted Morant for an unofficial visit on Nov. 30 and got him back on campus over the weekend. Michigan answered all of his questions and was able to completely shut the door on his recruitment.
Morant originally committed to Michigan in June over offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and a slew of other major programs.
An All-American Bowl selection, Morant best projects as a safety at the next level. However, he is extremely versatile and can play cornerback and nickel when needed.
Morant missed most of his senior season due to injury.
Morant is one of four defensive backs in Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class, which entered the day ranked No. 8 nationally.
At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Morant is ranked as the No. 23 safety in the country and No. 7 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey, per Rivals.com.
