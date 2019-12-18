The drama is over. Four-star 2020 Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jordan Morant signed with Michigan at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday morning. There were some doubts in regards to Morant this fall as he continued to entertain other programs. Morant made official visits to Texas A&M and USC and kept an open dialogue with Penn State.

New Jersey defensive back Jordan Morant committed to Michigan over the summer. (Rivals.com)

USC did make a huge impression, and it was a ‘dream school’ for Morant. But at the end of the day, Michigan did enough to keep him onboard. The Wolverines hosted Morant for an unofficial visit on Nov. 30 and got him back on campus over the weekend. Michigan answered all of his questions and was able to completely shut the door on his recruitment. Morant originally committed to Michigan in June over offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and a slew of other major programs.