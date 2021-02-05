For Jones, the decision to side with the Wolverines came down to his strong relationship with new Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist .

“I’m committing to Michigan because of the relationship I have with Coach Mo,” Jones said. “Really, it’s Coach Mo. The relationship we have is crazy. What we talk about and how we talk about it is real. I felt it in my heart. That’s where I want to be. I know it in my heart, so why wait?”

Jones committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a number of other major programs from across the country.

Michigan offered Jones just a little more than two weeks ago. While it was a quick turnaround, Jones simply felt comfortable with Linguist as both a coach and a person.

“His resume stands out,” Jones said. “He’s already done what I’m trying to do. That’s a huge part of it. Of course, his personality is great. We talk about more than just football. I just feel like he’s a real person. I trust him, and I feel like I’ll be able to get the job done. I feel like we have each other’s backs.”