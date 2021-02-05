Four-Star DB Kody Jones Commits To Michigan: "I Felt It In My Heart"
Kody Jones has found his future home.
The four-star 2022 defensive back out of Germantown (Tenn.) High gave Michigan a verbal commitment on Friday morning.
For Jones, the decision to side with the Wolverines came down to his strong relationship with new Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist.
“I’m committing to Michigan because of the relationship I have with Coach Mo,” Jones said. “Really, it’s Coach Mo. The relationship we have is crazy. What we talk about and how we talk about it is real. I felt it in my heart. That’s where I want to be. I know it in my heart, so why wait?”
Jones committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a number of other major programs from across the country.
Michigan offered Jones just a little more than two weeks ago. While it was a quick turnaround, Jones simply felt comfortable with Linguist as both a coach and a person.
“His resume stands out,” Jones said. “He’s already done what I’m trying to do. That’s a huge part of it. Of course, his personality is great. We talk about more than just football. I just feel like he’s a real person. I trust him, and I feel like I’ll be able to get the job done. I feel like we have each other’s backs.”
Jones has never visited Michigan, but he is well aware of the program’s tradition and history. He also has an affinity for head coach Jim Harbaugh.
“Who doesn’t want to play under Jim Harbaugh?” Jones asked with a laugh. “I know the tradition is big. They’ve been winning for years. They play in the Big Ten. Michigan just seems like something I want to experience.”
Jones is listed as a safety, but Linguist has talked to him about playing more of a corner/nickel role.
“He sees me fitting in well,” Jones said. “The first night he got the job, he called me. I think I’m the first person he offered. He said he saw a couple of plays of my film and liked my mindset. He loves my instincts and the way I think. He knew right away that I was his guy.”
Jones added that he and fellow Tennessee native Taylor Groves, who also committed to Michigan on Friday morning, are ready to lead the charge for Michigan recruiting in the 2022 cycle.
“I’m very excited,” Jones said. “Me and Taylor are fitting to get this thing rolling.”
Jones has never visited Michigan but hopes to get on campus soon.
At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Jones is ranked as the No. 13 safety in the country and No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee, per Rivals.com.
