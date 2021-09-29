Four-Star DB Kody Jones Remains Important Part Of Michigan's 2022 Class
On a night where Michigan State fans celebrate the commitment of Dillon Tatum, the University of Michigan remains perfectly content with its nickel take.
After all, the Wolverines are getting a damn good one in Kody Jones.
The four-star Germantown (Tenn.) High prospect is having a sensational senior season — one of the best out of all of Michigan’s 18 verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class.
Just this past week, Jones returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and recorded a pivotal interception in a 25-21 win over Germantown (Tenn.) Houston. Last week, Jones took an interception back the other way for six.
Every time you look up, Jones is making plays.
"Kody means a lot to our program,” said Germantown High head coach Gene Robinson. “As a freshman, he was out there against guys that went to South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Ohio State. He didn't miss a beat. He competed. That's what we want in our program— guys like Kody that will compete on the field, in the classroom or even playing chess.
“We want guys that are always competing. Kody is a competitor. I call him a dog. He's gifted. He can do some special things on the field, but his heart and willingness to compete sets him apart."
Jones has been competing since the start of this calendar. The Memphis-area native suited up for Pro Process Academy on the club 7v7 circuit and proved himself while covering some of the best wide receivers in the country.
Jones was a standout at major tournaments such as Pylon Indianapolis and Pylon Las Vegas as he did a little bit of everything for his team, playing outside corner, nickel and safety.
"Kody has exceptional ball skills, speed and quickness,” said PPA head coach James Williams. “He can play outside cornerback or nickel at the next level. He is one of the most humble kids, yet confident. He is smart, he works hard and he is only going to get better.”
That versatility is something Michigan is enamored with.
In a secondary class that features two tall, long corners in Will Johnson and Myles Pollard, Jones is a speedy Swiss army knife that can line up in multiple spots and make plays. Like the aforementioned Tatum, Jones isn’t ballyhooed for his height or length but rather his instincts, ball skills and knack for making plays on the ball.
So while Tatum may be a nice land for MSU, the Wolverines already have the same type of prospect. And Jones’ upside is through the roof.
“I often compare his instincts to Tyrann Mathieu,” Robinson said. “That's the type of ball guy he is. He can intercept it, but he's trying to get that rock out at all costs — whether it's stripping it out or picking it off. He's just trying to get that rock. He has value because he can help you in all spots in the defensive backfield."
Jones committed to Michigan in February over Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and a slew of others — that offer sheet along speaks volumes of his ability.
Shortly after Jones gave his verbal pledge, primary recruiter Maurice Linguist bolted for the head coaching job at Buffalo. However, new Michigan assistants Ron Bellamy and Steve Clinkscale did a phenomenal job of getting him on campus three times and keeping him locked in.
As the Tatum recruiting saga comes to an end — honestly, it did about a month ago — it's important to keep in mind that Jones remains one of the most important members of Michigan’s Top 15 recruiting class.
