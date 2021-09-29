Four-Star DB Kody Jones Remains Important Part Of Michigan's 2022 Class

On a night where Michigan State fans celebrate the commitment of Dillon Tatum, the University of Michigan remains perfectly content with its nickel take. After all, the Wolverines are getting a damn good one in Kody Jones. The four-star Germantown (Tenn.) High prospect is having a sensational senior season — one of the best out of all of Michigan’s 18 verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class. Just this past week, Jones returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and recorded a pivotal interception in a 25-21 win over Germantown (Tenn.) Houston. Last week, Jones took an interception back the other way for six. Every time you look up, Jones is making plays.

"Kody means a lot to our program,” said Germantown High head coach Gene Robinson. “As a freshman, he was out there against guys that went to South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Ohio State. He didn't miss a beat. He competed. That's what we want in our program— guys like Kody that will compete on the field, in the classroom or even playing chess. “We want guys that are always competing. Kody is a competitor. I call him a dog. He's gifted. He can do some special things on the field, but his heart and willingness to compete sets him apart." Jones has been competing since the start of this calendar. The Memphis-area native suited up for Pro Process Academy on the club 7v7 circuit and proved himself while covering some of the best wide receivers in the country. Jones was a standout at major tournaments such as Pylon Indianapolis and Pylon Las Vegas as he did a little bit of everything for his team, playing outside corner, nickel and safety. "Kody has exceptional ball skills, speed and quickness,” said PPA head coach James Williams. “He can play outside cornerback or nickel at the next level. He is one of the most humble kids, yet confident. He is smart, he works hard and he is only going to get better.”